D2C start-up Origin Fresh, a fresh produce brand, has launched its first store in Pune’s Koregaon Park, marking its entry into the Western India market. The company plans to expand into the Mumbai market in the coming months and will also open stores in Ahmedabad and Surat shortly. Currently, Origin Fresh operates 15 stores in the South and aims to add 10 more locations as part of its expansion strategy, Prashanth Vasan, co-founder and CEO of Origin Fresh, said. The company is also preparing to enter the Northern market next year. To support this growth, Origin Fresh is raising $5 million in Series A funding.

Rising Post-COVID Demand

According to Vasan, there is a growing demand in India for exotic and premium fruits and vegetables. This demand comes from both the B2B sector, which includes restaurants and corporate canteens, and homes. Post-COVID, there has been an increase in appetite for trying out exotic flavours and rising interest in items like Korean Pears, Japanese Sun Fuji apples, Cotton Candy grapes, Yellow Dragon fruit, hydroponically grown lettuces, and Thai Birds Eye chillies. Origin Fresh caters to this rising demand for global flavours, healthier lifestyles, and ingredient-led food experiences. Origin Fresh is nearing the Rs 100 crore turnover mark.

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Micro-Farmer Network

On the supply side, farmers are transitioning from staple crops to these exotic fruits and vegetables, supported by the company’s commitment to purchase their entire harvest. Origin Fresh initially imported exotic produce to meet customer demand. It now sources directly from Indian farmers, reducing procurement costs by 40% and enhancing supply chain resilience. The store offers 250 SKUs, including fruits, vegetables, hydroponics, exotics, and daily essentials, with 150 of those being exotic varieties.

Bengaluru-based Origin Fresh sources directly from farmers in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra and has established partnerships with around 10,000 micro-farmers to ensure they can sell their entire crop. The company operates six collection centres across South and West India, located in Malur, Palacode, Chikkaballapur, Ooty, Nashik, and Villupuram, picking up 40-50 tonnes every day. Origin Fresh is also planning to source fruits and vegetables from the North East.

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An AI-driven inventory planning and cold-chain infrastructure ensures produce remains fresh and wastage is below 5%, contributing to profitable operations. In addition to its app and physical stores, Origin Fresh is now available on quick commerce platforms Blinkit and Instamart.