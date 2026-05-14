After conducting mass layoffs last month, IT firm Oracle has revoked campus placement offers given to students across colleges, including IITs, NITs, BITs as well as tier 2 and tier 3 colleges in the country.

This includes premier institutions like IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, NIT Warangal, IIT Indore, IIT BHU, BITS Pilani, and colleges from the second and third rung such as RV College of Engineering, VNIT and Punjab Engineering College.

Sources said that around 50 to 60 students from just the IITs were impacted by the move.

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One-Student-One-Job

A student from NIT Warangal shared the news on LinkedIn saying, “ I wanted to share an important update with my network. My pre-placement offer (PPO) offer from Oracle was recently revoked due to internal restructuring and headcount-related changes. I am now actively looking for opportunities in AI/ML engineering, backend engineering, and software development roles.”

He said that he had received PPO during his internship at the company in August 2025 and was expecting to receive the job offer this month but was instead informed that his offer had been revoked. He also noted that he had been picked up for a sub-division within the server technology unit.

The move is a particular setback due to the “one-student-one-job” policy followed by IITs where impacted students wouldn’t have been eligible to attend placements for other companies after obtaining the Oracle offer.

Another student from IIT-BHU shared that he had been shortlisted for several top- listed global corporations but was removed from the talent pool due to the mentioned policy. Other students affected also complained that their offers which were revoked over the past couple of days were just a month ahead of their joining. The company rescinded the offers citing “internal organizational restructuring.”

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Most engineering college students in the country are set to graduate between the months of June and July.

Roots of the Restructuring

On March 31, Oracle started laying off thousands of employees globally as pressure mounted on the company due to stock falling from growing capex on their AI infrastructure ramp-up. India, notably was hit hard with around 12,000 job cuts from the company’s healthcare, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (OFSS) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) units. The company is expected to conduct another round of layoffs soon.