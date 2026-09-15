Oracle implemented a fresh round of layoffs in India on Tuesday — its second this year — with cuts across its key subsidiaries including Oracle Health, OCI Security, Oracle Financial Services as well as its sales and data centre functions. Though the company did not disclose the number of staffers impacted in India, people familiar with the matter pegged the figure at around 3,000.

In April, the company conducted another mass restructuring exercise which impacted around 12,000 employees in India. The latest layoffs were reportedly made across layers, including freshers and mid-level management employees.

The company’s India operations spread across cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Mumbai and Noida, hosts swathes of its product engineering, cloud infrastructure and support teams for the company. Prior to the layoffs conducted this year, India housed more than 50,000 employees, and remains the largest base for the company’s workforce outside the US.

The company didn’t respond to queries on the matter.

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Global Restructuring

A day ago, Oracle began its second phase of layoffs in the US this year after sending notification emails to employees in the early hours of the day. Oracle is also expected to carry out similar cuts in other regions, including Asia-Pacific and Australia.

“After careful consideration of Oracle’s current business needs, we have made the decision to eliminate your role as part of a broader organisational change,” the email intimating the lay-off stated.

Earlier this year, Oracle had disclosed cuts of 21,000 jobs globally until May. The initial phase of lay-offs brought down its global headcount from 162,000 the previous year to 141,000 employees in the first-half of 2026.

Rising Restructuring Costs

Last week, Oracle had said that its restructuring costs, which will include job cuts, would rise around $700 million as the cloud company grapples with a massive capex committed to its data centre buildout. The amount, would include severance, contract terminations and other exit expenses, would also consequentially raise the cost of its fiscal 2026 restructuring plan to about $2.8 billion.

The company reported stellar first-quarter FY27 results with revenue increasing 30% to $19.3 billion. However, spending concerns due to its aggressive AI infrastructural bet have worried investors and dragged shares by more than 21% on the New York Stock Exchange from the beginning of the year.