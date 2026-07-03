Policybazaar parent PB Fintech has opened two hospitals under its PB Health venture in Noida and Gurugram as it seeks to build an integrated healthcare and insurance ecosystem. Joint Group CEO Sarbvir Singh speaks to Narayanan V about PB Health’s expansion strategy, the potential impact of the insurance regulator’s proposed commission framework, and whether the upcoming Bima Sugam platform could affect Policybazaar’s business. Excerpts:

What are growth plans for PB Health?

Our first phase of hospitals will be in Delhi-NCR. We are planning to set up around five to six facilities. We started with Noida, and yesterday we inaugurated our second facility in Gurugram… Once someone is admitted to a PB Health hospital, they need not worry about insurance or financing. The system will take care of all the approvals. Our doctors do not have any incentive to admit a patient. The system will be very transparent.

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We hope our insurance partners will also see it in the same way. On the day of discharge, we have created a process where we believe a patient can go home within 30 minutes… We are trying to establish very strong protocols with insurance companies because we have already agreed on what is insurable and what is not. Once it starts, I think it will be magically different from the current (claims) experience.

Players like Narayana Health tried healthcare-insurance integration but couldn’t scale up…

We are very optimistic that it will work. That’s why we have put so much money and effort behind this initiative. We feel this is the only logical way for healthcare to work. There are many global examples where this model has been successful. Insurance is a common pool, and in any common pool you need the right incentives for all participants. Otherwise, one person may feel they are better off extracting more money from the pool than others.

If enough people do that, the experience becomes worse for everyone. We believe that by aligning the interests of hospitals, insurance companies, distributors and consumers, we can create shared incentives that make this model work. We believe hospitals joining our network will get significant patient volumes, customers will receive a much better experience, insurance companies will benefit from lower treatment costs, and the entire system will become more robust and trusted, allowing it to scale. We are very confident, and honestly, we think many others will follow this model once it becomes successful.

Irdai will come up with a revised commission structure. How will it impact intermediaries like you?

I can’t comment on what may happen because it’s difficult to say until we know what the framework is. I am, however, comforted by the fact that the Irdai chairman and other members have consistently spoken about the need for term (life) insurance and health insurance. I am sure they will come up with a framework that is fair to everybody.

One thing that needs to be understood in this debate is that term insurance and health insurance are discretionary products in India — they are not compulsory. Under the new income tax regime, there is also no tax benefit for insurance. The cost of selling these products is quite high because it is not easy to convince a customer. In life insurance, you also have to remember that the commission may appear very high but it’s a 30- or 40- year product. It’s not just for one year.

Even in health insurance, you may earn more on a fresh policy, but the amount comes down as the policy gets renewed. What you don’t want is a situation where there isn’t enough incentive for people to market and sell these products because then, as a country, we won’t have enough protection. That’s the balance. I am sure they (Irdai) will come up with a fair framework.

There is a view that Bima Sugam can pose existential threat to platforms like Policybazaar…

If Bima Sugam is launched and it makes insurance more affordable, that will be a good thing. We will gain, and customers will also gain. Every Indian family should be insured. I don’t think we can achieve that on our own. We need help along the way. The Irdai chairman recently spoke about the need to sell low sum-assured term plans of Rs 25 lakh and below.

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There is already an industry product called Saral Jeevan Bima, which was launched five years ago. Policybazaar is the only platform selling that policy today. We are not commission-minded. We want to sell a larger number of policies. It’s not about how much money we make per policy. Servicing customers in insurance is just as important as selling the product.

Policybazaar is not just a sales platform; it also helps customers with service and claims. I think we will have a role to play. I am sure Bima Sugam will also have a role to play, just as agents and banks do. Honestly, we need more distribution, not less. Any new distribution channel is welcome.