When Prabhjeet Singh takes charge as OpenAI’s India managing director later this year, he will leave behind one of the best-known consumer technology companies for one of the world’s most closely watched artificial intelligence firms. At one level, it is another high-profile executive transition.

At another, it marks the point where India’s AI story is becoming less about technology and more about execution. Singh’s tenure at Uber may not have prepared him to build large language models, but it may have prepared him for something equally important: building a business in one of the world’s most complex and unpredictable markets.

People who have worked with Singh describe him as intensely focused, analytical and methodical. An IIT Kharagpur graduate with an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, he moved from Lehman Brothers to McKinsey before joining Uber in 2015. Those who know him say he is not given to flamboyant leadership or headline-grabbing pronouncements.

Instead, he is regarded as an operator, someone who relies on data, process and disciplined execution.

That profile makes his appointment noteworthy because OpenAI could easily have chosen an AI researcher, a public policy expert or a veteran enterprise software executive. Instead, it picked someone whose biggest lessons came from navigating India’s platform economy.

His report card at Uber is both impressive and incomplete, and perhaps that is precisely what makes him an interesting choice. During his tenure, Uber became significantly more local in its approach. It expanded beyond its core ride-hailing business, strengthened offerings such as Auto and Moto, experimented with new mobility formats and adopted digital public infrastructure initiatives including ONDC.

Yet Singh also leaves behind several unfinished battles. Uber never managed to establish a meaningful presence in Goa, reflecting the political and regulatory complexities of local transport markets. Bike taxis remain caught in an uncertain regulatory environment, with policy reversals, litigation and differing state approaches continuing to cloud the business.

Safety, despite sustained investments in technology and rider protection, remained an area of public scrutiny. None of these challenges was unique to Uber, nor can they be attributed solely to one executive. But they illustrate the limits of even the best operators when regulation, politics and local interests intersect.

That experience may ultimately prove more valuable at OpenAI than an AI research background. The regulatory landscape he will enter is fundamentally different. At Uber, the conversations revolved around transport departments, permits, state governments and local taxi unions.

OpenAI’s discussions will centre on AI governance, copyright, data protection, model safety, national security and public-sector adoption. The issues have changed, but the need to operate amid evolving regulation has not. If Uber taught Singh how to build a business despite policy uncertainty, OpenAI will test whether he can help shape a business while the policy itself is still being written.

His appointment also needs to be seen alongside another significant hire. Earlier this year, Anthropic appointed Microsoft veteran Irina Ghose as its India managing director. The contrast is revealing.

Ghose built her reputation in enterprise technology and cloud computing. Singh comes from the consumer Internet and platform economy. Two of the world’s leading AI companies have chosen very different archetypes for India, yet both have reached the same conclusion: that the country now deserves dedicated leadership on the ground.

c Winning India will require enterprise sales, government engagement, partnerships with startups and universities, developer ecosystems and locally relevant pricing.

OpenAI has already acknowledged India’s price sensitivity by introducing lower-cost subscription options, while Anthropic is expected to deepen its commercial strategy as competition intensifies. This is unlikely to become the kind of price war that transformed telecom after Jio’s entry.



AI models carry significant computing costs and compete on capability rather than commodity access. The contest is more likely to resemble cloud computing or streaming services, where local pricing, enterprise partnerships and ecosystem building matter more than simply offering the cheapest product.

For Singh, therefore, the challenge extends well beyond running OpenAI’s India business. He becomes the face of a company that must convince governments, enterprises and consumers that AI can be trusted, regulated and commercially valuable. His success will not be measured only by subscriber numbers or enterprise contracts, but by how effectively OpenAI embeds itself in India’s emerging AI ecosystem.

The irony is that Singh’s greatest qualification may not be what he achieved at Uber, but what he could not fully overcome. His years there were a reminder that in India, markets are shaped as much by regulation as by innovation. In Singh, OpenAI has hired not an AI scientist but a seasoned operator who understands that reality.