Electric vehicle company Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) has partnered with Honda Power Pack Energy India, a subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., to develop swappable battery technology. Honda Power plans to establish 250 battery swapping stations in Bengaluru, 150 in Delhi, and 100 in Mumbai, aiming to create the largest battery swapping network in these cities.

OSM’s cargo electric three-wheelers, the Rage+, will now use the Honda e:Swap battery ecosystem. Uday Narang, founder of OSM, said they were not just into the production of electric vehicles but also wanted to make electric mobility more practical, profitable, and convenient for those who rely on these vehicles for their livelihoods.

The integration with Honda e:Swap represents a significant step in that direction, he said.

“For a commercial vehicle operator, uptime is everything. Every minute spent waiting is a missed opportunity. With battery swapping, drivers can get back on the road within minutes, ensuring higher vehicle utilisation, greater flexibility, and improved daily earnings.”

Opting for battery swapping significantly impacts the cost of ownership, reducing the vehicle price from approximately Rs 3,30,000-3,50,000 to around Rs 2,20,000-2,30,000, representing a 30% savings for the owner, he said. This approach alleviates concerns over the charging infrastructure and battery lifespan.

Narang anticipates that around 30-40% of the market will shift to swappable batteries. OSM plans to offer a residual value for used vehicles to attract commercial vehicle operators and address their concerns about the second-hand market value.

Honda Power Pack Energy will launch the battery swapping service for OSM’s electric vehicles. Initially, this service will be available in Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Mumbai, with plans to expand as the Honda battery swapping network grows in other markets.

Honda Power has collaborated with various organisations to strategically locate Honda Power Pack Exchanger e:, its battery exchangers. Their partners include Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Adani Electricity Mumbai, and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) dealerships. These partnerships enhance access to the battery swapping network.