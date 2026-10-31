State-owned power major NTPC Limited reported a 40.7% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,351 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 5,225 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company announced its results on Saturday, October 31. Revenue from operations increased 21.2% year-on-year to Rs 54,270 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 44,784 crore in the same period last year.

Operating performance improves

NTPC reported a 22% rise in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to Rs 15,627 crore in Q2FY27, compared with Rs 12,814 crore in Q2FY26. EBITDA margin also improved marginally to 28.8% from 28.6% in the year-ago quarter.

NTPC’s Q1 performance

In the first quarter of FY27, NTPC reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6,721 crore, marking an 11.8% increase from Rs 6,011 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 7.8% year-on-year to Rs 50,741 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 47,064 crore in the year-ago quarter. The figure was largely in line with the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 50,837 crore.

EBITDA increased 29% year-on-year to Rs 16,231 crore, compared with Rs 12,579 crore in Q1FY26. The figure was also higher than the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 14,709 crore. NTPC’s board declared a first interim dividend of 30%, amounting to Rs 3 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10, for FY27. The company has fixed November 6, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the dividend. According to the BSE filing, the payout will be made within the statutory period beginning November 25, 2026.

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About NTPC

Established in 1975, NTPC Limited is India’s largest integrated power utility. The company contributes around 24% of India’s total power generation and has an installed capacity of approximately 91 GW.

NTPC has expanded beyond thermal power generation into renewable energy, coal mining, power trading, electric mobility and green hydrogen.

The company aims to achieve 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032. It is also investing in areas such as nuclear power, battery energy storage, carbon capture and green chemicals.

NTPC operates as a Maharatna public sector company under the Ministry of Power. Its focus areas include reliable power generation, clean energy and supporting India’s growing electricity demand.