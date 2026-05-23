State-run power major NTPC Ltd on Saturday reported standalone profit after tax (PAT) of ₹8,747 crore for the March quarter, driven by operational gains, capacity additions and lower finance costs amid rising electricity demand in the country.

The company had reported PAT of ₹4,987 crore in the preceding December quarter. Standalone total income for Q4FY26 stood at ₹44,030 crore, registering a 6% increase over Q3FY26, according to the company’s audited financial results.

For the full financial year 2025-26, NTPC’s standalone PAT increased 18% to ₹23,162 crore from ₹19,649 crore in FY25. The company said earnings growth was supported by gains from capacity additions, operational efficiencies, reduction in finance costs and revision in deferred tax and regulatory deferred account balances.

On a consolidated basis, NTPC Group’s PAT rose 15% to ₹27,546 crore during FY26 from ₹23,953 crore in the previous fiscal. Group PAT for Q4FY26 stood at ₹10,615 crore against ₹5,597 crore in Q3FY26.

The company said the consolidated performance was aided by a 29% increase in the share of joint venture profits, which rose to ₹2,864 crore during FY26. Subsidiaries contributed profits of ₹3,312 crore during the year.

The results come at a time when India’s power demand has surged to record highs amid intense summer temperatures, increasing dependence on thermal generation to maintain grid stability and uninterrupted electricity supply.

NTPC said its coal-based power stations continued to outperform industry benchmarks in operational efficiency. The company’s coal plants achieved a plant load factor (PLF) of 72.04% during FY26, significantly higher than the all-India coal PLF of 63.20%.