State-run NTPC Ltd is set to approach the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) for approval to develop its first standalone nuclear power project, with the country’s largest power producer planning a Rs 56,000-crore investment to build 2.8 GW nuclear generation capacity in Bihar amid India’s aggressive push to scale up atomic energy capacity to 100 GW by 2047.

The proposed project in Bihar’s Banka district comes at a time when the Centre is accelerating nuclear power expansion to strengthen long-term energy security and ensure stable round-the-clock electricity supply as power demand surges across the country.

Officials aware of the development said NTPC, through its subsidiary NTPC Parmanu Urja Nigam Ltd, has either completed or is close to completing feasibility studies for nuclear projects in Bihar and two other states and will soon submit its first report to the DAE.

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“The company will be very soon submitting the completed feasibility study for the nuclear project in the state,” an official aware of the development said.

Banka Blueprint

The Bihar project is planned initially with two units of 700 MW each, with NTPC looking to subsequently expand the facility by adding two more units of similar capacity, taking the total planned capacity to 2.8 GW.

“The standard capacity of NTPC’s nuclear power plants would be 2×700 MW. However, in Bihar, the company would look at expanding the proposed plant’s capacity to four units with 700 MW each,” a senior official said.

Industry estimates suggest that setting up 1 GW of nuclear power capacity requires investment of around Rs 20,000 crore, implying that NTPC’s broader target of developing around 30 GW nuclear capacity across India could require investments of nearly Rs 6 lakh crore over the coming decades.

The aggressive expansion plan comes amid rising electricity demand and increasing policy focus on non-fossil baseload generation to support India’s energy transition goals.

India currently operates 25 nuclear reactors across seven plants with installed capacity of 8.88 GW. According to Central Electricity Authority (CEA) data, another 6,600 MW of nuclear capacity is under construction and targeted for commissioning by 2031-32, while an additional 7,000 MW remains under various stages of planning and approval.

The Bihar government has assured support for the proposed project, including water availability, while preliminary estimates suggest around 1,000 acres of land may be required for the nuclear units.

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Officials said uninterrupted water supply remains one of the most critical requirements for nuclear projects, with around five litres of water required to generate one unit of nuclear electricity.

As per the approval process, the Standing Site Selection Committee under the DAE reviews nuclear project proposals and forwards technically feasible projects to the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) for further approvals.

Industry officials said nuclear projects generally take at least six years for completion after regulatory clearances are received.

NTPC is also exploring potential nuclear project locations in Jharkhand, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh as part of its larger nuclear roadmap.

Scaling for 2047

The company is simultaneously developing a 4×700 MW nuclear project in Rajasthan through its joint venture with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) — Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Ltd (ASHVINI).

The Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (MBRAPP), being developed in Rajasthan’s Banswara district, involves investment of around Rs 42,000 crore.

NPCIL holds 51% stake in ASHVINI while NTPC owns 49%. However, future projects are expected to be independently developed through NTPC Parmanu Urja Nigam Ltd, which was incorporated in January last year to spearhead the PSU’s nuclear expansion plans.

Last month, NTPC signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with French energy major EDF to explore cooperation in development of nuclear power projects in India, including assessment of EDF’s European Pressurised Reactor (EPR) technology, localisation opportunities and tariff structures.

The Centre’s nuclear push gathered momentum after Parliament passed the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, 2025, allowing companies and joint ventures to build, own, operate and decommission nuclear power plants in the country.

Established in 1975 as a thermal power producer, NTPC currently has group-level installed capacity of around 89,805 MW spanning coal, gas, hydro and renewable energy sources.