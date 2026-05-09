The financial services platform Northern Arc Platform recorded a 50% QoQ increase in its net profit from Rs 92.17 crore in Q3FY26 to Rs 138.62 crore in Q4FY26. Lower expenses and tax expenses were the major contributors to this rise in profit. The net interest income in Q4FY26 recorded a 21% YoY rise to reach Rs 387 crore. The yearly net profit of the company also saw an increase from Rs 342.61 crore in FY25 to Rs 429.15 crore in FY26, recording a 25% YoY increase.

The lending and D2C assets also saw a YoY increase of 22% and 39%, respectively. The gross and net NPA of the company were 1.2% and 0.6% as of March 2026, respectively. The net worth of the company grew by 13% YoY to Rs 3,896 crore as of March 2026 alongside an increase in profitability metrics like return on assets and return on equity.

While talking about the company’s future plans, Ashish Mehrotra, MD & CEO, Northern Arc Capital said, “Over the next 3-5 years, we will deepen our geographic presence, scale digital partnerships and invest in technology, data analytics and AI to drive efficiency and scale to ensure we position Northern Arc Capital to double its AUM by FY2029, sustaining 22-25% growth and deliver consistent profitability.”