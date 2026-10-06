Amazon Prime membership is on track to double from its 2023 level by the end of 2026, with around 70% of new members coming from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, as the programme expands beyond its traditional metro and premium customer base.

“Prime is fairly democratic at this point and has become a Bharat phenomenon,” Akshay Sahi, Vice President, Prime and Customer Fulfilment Experience, India and Emerging Countries, Amazon, said in an interaction with Fe.

Sahi said the profile of Prime members has broadened significantly, with the company seeing customers across regions, income groups and shopping preferences.

Prime members also shop more frequently and across a wider range of categories – around five times more frequently than non-Prime members and across 15-20 categories, compared with two to five categories for non-members, he said.

Sahi said the company has undertaken its largest operations network expansion to date, adding 20 fulfilment centres, six sortation centres and 150 last-mile delivery stations across 120 cities to meet the festive demand this year. The expansion includes first-time facilities in Raipur, Ranchi and Varanasi.

He added that the network expansion is aimed at placing inventory closer to demand centres and enabling faster deliveries while maintaining sustainable economics.

Amazon is also seeing a further increase in shopping frequency among Prime members who use Amazon Now, its quick commerce vertical. Sahi said such members shop around three times more frequently than they did before using the service. Amazon Now has crossed ₹1 billion in annualised gross sales, while its availability is being expanded beyond the 120 cities it currently serves, according to the company.

For Amazon’s upcoming Great Indian Festival, the company will offer Prime members an additional 5% discount through coupons and cashback across products.

The expansion of Prime is happening alongside a broader shift in Amazon’s seller base. The marketplace now has around 20 lakh sellers, with about three lakh joining in the past year. The company said more than 70% of participating sellers are from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.