Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and three trustees of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) — Darius Khambata, Neville Tata and Bhaskar Bhat — have in a letter to fellow trustees Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh defended the proposed restructuring of Tata Sons.

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They have argued that the proposed plan is consistent with the Trusts’ long-standing objective of keeping the holding company unlisted.

The proposal involves merging Tata Electronics Systems Solutions and Tata Consulting Engineers with Tata Sons. The restructuring is intended to enable Tata Sons to cease being classified as a core investment company, providing an alternative route to retaining its unlisted status.

The trustees said the Reserve Bank of India’s rejection of Tata Sons’ application to surrender its core investment company registration did not direct the holding company to list or prescribe any specific measure. The RBI communication, according to the trustees, instead made it necessary to explore a lawful alternative to listing.

The letter comes amid growing differences between the trustees backing the restructuring and SDTT vice chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, who had raised objections to the proposal and questioned the way it was taken forward.

In their response, the trustees said the restructuring proposal was aimed at finding a lawful way for Tata Sons to remain unlisted while addressing the regulatory issue. They maintained that the RBI’s rejection of Tata Sons’ application to surrender its registration did not itself prescribe listing as the only course of action.

They also maintained that retaining Tata Sons as an unlisted company was not a new position. They pointed to a March 2024 decision of the Tata Sons board and subsequent resolutions of SDTT and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust in May and July 2025 backing efforts to preserve the company’s unlisted status. The 2025 resolutions had also authorised discussions with the Shapoorji Pallonji Group on a possible exit from its Tata Sons holding.

The Noel Tata-led group rejected concerns that the restructuring could affect the charitable status of the Trusts. It also argued that the Trusts’ majority shareholding in Tata Sons gives them a legitimate role in expressing their views on matters that may eventually require shareholder approval.

The trustees further questioned Srinivasan’s vote in favour of N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment at the September 17 Tata Sons board meeting, given an earlier SDTT resolution to begin the process of identifying a successor. They also criticised Srinivasan and Singh for approaching the Charity Commissioner over restrictions on SDTT meetings while calling for collective decision-making within the Trusts.

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The disagreement thus extends beyond the proposed restructuring to a broader dispute over the role of Tata Trusts’ nominees, the interpretation of earlier Trust resolutions and the approach to Tata Sons’ regulatory status.