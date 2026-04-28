India has no immediate plans to raise retail fuel prices, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Sujata Sharma said on Tuesday. She also offered reassurance as geopolitical tensions in West Asia ripple through global energy markets.

Speaking at an inter-ministerial briefing, Sharma said there is currently no proposal to revise petrol and diesel prices. “LPG, petroleum and diesel are available in sufficient amount and the prices have not increased, so please do not panic,” she added while asserting that supplies remain stable.

Sharma acknowledged that imports of crude oil, LPG and PNG have been affected due to the ongoing crisis in West Asia. However, she noted that the government has taken proactive steps to minimise disruptions for domestic consumers. “Accordingly, 100% supply has been ensured for domestic LPG consumers, domestic PNG consumers and CNG transport,” Sharma said.

Update on commercial LPG supply

In an official press release, the Ministry said that commercial LPG supply has been restored to about 70% capacity, with priority allocations for hospitals and educational institutions. Essential sectors such as pharmaceuticals, steel, seeds and agriculture are also being prioritised. Additionally, the availability of 5 kg FTL cylinders for migrant labourers has nearly doubled, the Ministry said.

“The Government has already implemented several rationalisation measures on both the supply and demand side, including enhancing refinery production, increasing the booking interval from 21 to 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural areas and prioritising sectors for supply,” the Ministry further said.

The latest clarification comes as global markets closely track developments in West Asia, a key oil-producing region, with potential implications for crude prices and domestic fuel rates. Officials said the situation is under constant review to ensure supply stability.

Govt dismisses claims of rise in fuel prices after polls

Earlier, the government had dismissed reports claiming a sharp rise in petrol and diesel prices after assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Kerala.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas clarified that there was no proposal under consideration to increase retail fuel prices.