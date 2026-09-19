The National Land Monetisation Corporation (NLMC) will monetise surplus land and building assets valued at more than Rs 5,000 crore as the state-run corporation steps up efforts to unlock value from underutilised public assets.

The proposals were discussed at the 21st meeting of NLMC’s Board of Directors held on Friday, which reviewed the corporation’s asset monetisation programme, financial performance and institutional initiatives.

The Board reviewed NLMC’s progress in facilitating the monetisation of surplus assets belonging to Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and other government entities. The corporation said it is working with asset-owning entities to identify suitable properties, conduct due diligence, facilitate valuation and structure appropriate monetisation processes.

The initiatives are focused on “transparency, efficiency and value realisation”, NLMC said in a statement.

The Board also discussed ways to accelerate the monetisation process, address implementation requirements and ensure identified assets progress through appropriate and transparent mechanisms. It emphasised the need to maintain momentum and strengthen coordination with stakeholder entities for timely monetisation of surplus assets.

The corporation said productive use of surplus land and buildings could help unlock value from assets that may otherwise remain underutilised.

NLMC is a wholly-owned government company under the administrative control of the Department of Public Enterprises, established to undertake and facilitate monetisation of surplus land and building assets held by CPSEs and other government entities.

The corporation said it will continue working with ministries, departments, CPSEs and other government entities to identify and monetise surplus assets while supporting the effective utilisation of public resources.