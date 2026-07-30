Standalone health insurer Niva Bupa Health Insurance reported a near doubling of net profit to ₹137.8 crore for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with ₹71.4 crore a year earlier, driven by strong premium growth and lower insurance service expenses.

Gross Written Premium (GWP) rose 32% year-on-year on a 1/n accounting basis to ₹2,150 crore. Within that, retail health business grew 47% to ₹1,607 crore, helping raise its retail health market share to 11.1% from 10% in the corresponding quarter last year.

The results are under the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS), which became mandatory for insurers from April 1, 2026. Under Ind AS, commissions and other acquisition costs are amortised over the policy term instead of being recognised upfront, aligning expenses with revenue recognition and presenting a more representative picture of insurers’ profitability.

The company also said its GWP figures are not directly comparable with earlier periods. Effective October 1, 2024, long-term insurance products are accounted for on a 1/n basis, as mandated by Irdai. Under this method, premiums and related expenses for long-term policies are recognised proportionately over the policy term rather than entirely upfront.

Operationally, the insurer improved its underwriting performance, with the Combined Insurance Service Ratio (CISR)—which measures insurance service and operating expenses as a proportion of premium—improving to 100.2% from 103.2% a year ago. A lower ratio indicates better operating efficiency and underwriting performance.