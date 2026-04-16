The NITI Aayog Governing Council, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, may meet in June to chart a road map to strengthen India’s human capital, with a sharp focus on education, skilling, and future-ready jobs.

In the meeting to be attended by chief ministers, the deliberations will underscore the critical role of knowledge, skills, health and capabilities in driving long-term economic growth. With nearly 70% of India’s population in the working-age bracket, policymakers view the demographic dividend as a historic opportunity that must be harnessed through a coordinated, whole-of-government approach.

Officials indicated that the Centre and states will deliberate on strategies to modernise education systems, expand skilling initiatives and align workforce capabilities with emerging industry demands. Greater convergence across ministries—including education, skill development, youth affairs, health and Ayush—is expected to be a key priority to ensure seamless delivery across the human capital spectrum.

Manufacturing Convergence

A major thrust is also likely on strengthening self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. The Centre and states may jointly identify products for domestic manufacturing to reduce import dependence, while promoting high-quality production standards aligned with the “Zero Effect, Zero Defect” principle—ensuring minimal environmental impact alongside global competitiveness.

In a push for institutional strengthening, all states and Union Territories are expected to be nudged to prepare capacity-building plans in collaboration with the Capacity Building Commission.

Last-Mile Delivery

The meeting is also set to highlight the growing importance of artificial intelligence in governance and the urgent need to bolster cybersecurity frameworks to safeguard citizens in an increasingly digital ecosystem.

Deliberations will emphasise outcome-oriented governance, with a focus on improving service delivery, simplifying processes and ensuring last-mile access. Data-driven monitoring and enhanced inter-departmental coordination are expected to play a central role in translating policy into measurable impact on the ground.

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The conference will likely discuss deregulation, technology in governance, AgriStack, tourism development, etc. The discussions aim to promote cooperative federalism and enable states to replicate best practices, ensuring time-bound and tangible progress towards the goal of a developed India.