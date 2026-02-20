Top government think tank NITI Aayog has recommended the creation of a unified National Apprenticeship Mission–National Apprenticeship Promotion (NAM–NAP) framework and consolidation of existing portals to scale, standardise and modernise India’s apprenticeship ecosystem rapidly.

Describing the reform as critical to converting the country’s demographic advantage into sustained economic growth, Niti Aayog in a policy report said that with youth aged 15–29 accounting for 27.2% of the population in 2021 and projected to remain about 345 million by 2036, India must urgently align skilling systems with labour-market demand.

It noted that structured, work-based learning through apprenticeships is the most effective bridge between education and employment, boosting productivity for firms while improving job readiness for young workers.

Despite flagship schemes such as the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme and National Apprenticeship Training Scheme, participation remains uneven. As of FY25, more than 51,000 establishments were active under NAPS, yet sharp regional disparities persist in enrolment, completion rates and gender participation.

To address structural bottlenecks, the report proposed a five-pillar reform strategy covering policy integration, regulatory strengthening, state-specific interventions, deeper industry engagement and enhanced apprentice support.

Key recommendations include benchmarking states through an Apprenticeship Engagement Index, aligning skilling pathways with the National Credit Framework, upgrading ITIs for Industry 4.0, and expanding opportunities in emerging sectors such as green energy, advanced manufacturing and digital services.

“Strengthening industry-academia linkages, streamlining compliance, and leveraging digital technologies for outreach and monitoring are all measures that can yield compounding benefits for the economy,” Niti Aayog member Arvind Virmani said.

In the report, industry-focused suggestions include cluster-based consortia to boost MSME participation, a Startup Apprenticeship Programme, and simplified compliance to reduce employer hesitation. For trainees, it recommends higher stipends, mobility support, insurance coverage and targeted initiatives to increase women’s participation.

Apprenticeships must be treated as a strategic national investment, warning that without systemic reforms India risks underutilising its youth potential even as it seeks to become a developed economy by 2047, it added.