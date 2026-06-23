Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath said he remains bullish on Indian equities and has allocated most of his portfolio to the market. Speaking to Bloomberg on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, Kamath said around 90 per cent of his investments are currently in Indian stocks, the highest allocation he has had in some time. He said lower crude oil prices and the depreciation of the rupee have made Indian companies look more attractive from a valuation perspective.

Investors may be restless, but returns will come, says Kamath

Kamath said the Indian market has not seen a major correction but has largely remained at levels seen a few years ago. “I am sure people are getting restless as their portfolios have not seen significant upside. But that is the nature of investing in equities,” he told Bloomberg. He added that equity markets have historically delivered strong long-term returns. “Over a long-term, 10-20 year period, we have always ended up deliver 12-14 per cent return. The last couple of years were not great, but we will come around,” Kamath told Bloomberg.

Energy transition remains a key investment theme

Kamath said he continues to like the energy transition theme and is positive on companies linked to electric vehicles and batteries. He also revealed a contrarian view on the information technology sector, saying he is buying select IT services firms that are trading at attractive valuations.

“I am buying some well-run IT services companies that are trading cheap at 13-14 times forward earnings per share,” he said. Apart from IT, Kamath said he is optimistic about sectors such as pharmaceuticals, hospitals and tourism.

Kamath said India remains at the centre of his investment strategy, with about 95 per cent of his investment thesis tied to the country’s growth story. According to him, India continues to offer long-term opportunities despite the recent period of subdued market performance.

Speculators play an important role in markets

Commenting on the recent regulatory crackdown on futures and options (F&O) trading, Kamath said speculation is an important part of healthy capital markets.

He cited the example of private aerospace company SpaceX, saying large fund-raising is possible in markets that are liquid and allow a certain level of speculation.

“It is not a binary thing. Speculators are required. If not for speculation… if all of them to go away one day, I think the market will become very shallow. It would be a much bigger problem than having some speculators today,” Kamath said.