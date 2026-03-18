When Nitin Chugh walks into Perfios as managing director and group CEO, he brings more than a résumé. He brings a playbook—honed over nearly three decades of reshaping how India banks, borrows and pays. Few executives have straddled legacy banking and digital disruption as seamlessly or as consistently as he has.

His career has been less a linear climb and more a series of deliberate rewrites of the financial services script—across HDFC Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and the State Bank of India (SBI). The common thread: using technology not as an add-on, but as the core engine of growth.

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Architect of Digital Banking

Chugh’s defining act came at HDFC Bank, where he rose to become group head of digital banking. Between 2013 and 2019, when much of Indian banking was still cautiously testing digital channels, he pushed decisively ahead. Mobile-first was not a buzzword under his watch—it was doctrine. Payments, online banking and customer engagement were rebuilt around the smartphone, fundamentally altering how millions interacted with their bank. By the time he left, HDFC Bank had become a benchmark for digital adoption.

In 2019, he moved to Ujjivan Small Finance Bank as MD and CEO—a shift that tested a different muscle. If HDFC was about scale and sophistication, Ujjivan was about reach. The challenge was not just to digitise, but to democratise. Chugh focused on building systems that could scale into underserved segments, using technology to lower barriers rather than raise them. It reinforced his reputation as a leader who could balance operational discipline with inclusion.

His next move, in 2022, brought him into the heart of India’s largest lender. Then chairman Dinesh Khara brought Chugh into SBI as deputy managing director and head of digital banking and transformation, signalling a renewed push for modernisation. At SBI, scale took on a different dimension. With hundreds of millions of customers, even incremental improvements had outsized impact.

Chugh played a key role in advancing YONO, the bank’s flagship digital platform, and its upgraded version, YONO 2.0, rolled out under current chairman CS Setty. Artificial intelligence and analytics were embedded more deeply into customer acquisition and risk management, strengthening decision-making as the bank adapted to a rapidly digitising economy. His influence extended beyond SBI’s core operations, with board roles at SBI Card, SBI Payment Services and ONDC, placing him at the intersection of banking, payments and digital commerce.

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Beyond Banking

At Perfios, Chugh steps into a different kind of institution—one that operates less like a bank and more like the infrastructure behind many of them. The company, a B2B SaaS TechFin player, supports decision-making for more than 1,000 financial institutions across 20 countries, processing billions of data points each year. Its ecosystem—from fraud detection (Clari5) to collections (CreditNirvana) and health claims automation (IHX)—positions it as a core enabler of financial services.

For Chugh, the mandate is both evolutionary and expansive. Perfios is already embedded in the plumbing of finance; the next step is to make that plumbing smarter, faster and more global. Artificial intelligence sits at the centre of that ambition—across credit decisions, fraud prevention, risk management and collections—offering not just efficiency gains but new ways of assessing and extending credit.

He has described this phase as one of accelerating possibilities, where data and intelligence can expand access to formal finance while improving the speed and quality of decisions. That dual objective—scale with inclusion—echoes his earlier roles, but now with a broader, global canvas.

The challenges are significant. Competition from specialised fintechs is intensifying, regulatory scrutiny in digital lending is tightening, and global markets bring their own compliance complexities. For Perfios, ambition will need to be matched by execution discipline.

This is where Chugh’s hybrid experience could prove decisive. He understands both the agility of fintech and the rigour of banking—an increasingly valuable combination as the two worlds converge. His task will be to deepen institutional partnerships, align innovation with regulatory expectations, and build trust at scale.

If his past is any guide, Chugh is unlikely to chase disruption for its own sake. His approach has been to embed change steadily until it becomes the norm. At Perfios, that instinct may determine whether the company remains a fast-growing enabler or evolves into a defining force in global financial infrastructure.

In the end, Chugh’s career has been anchored in a simple idea: the future of finance is not built only at the front end, but in the systems that power it. At Perfios, he now has the opportunity to shape those systems on a much larger stage.