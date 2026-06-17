When Tata Group-owned BigBasket announced Amit Nanda as its new CEO on Tuesday, the appointment marked more than a routine leadership transition. It was a signal that one of India’s earliest e-grocery pioneers is betting on execution to regain lost ground in the country’s fiercely contested quick commerce market.

For nearly 15 years, BigBasket was synonymous with co-founder Hari Menon, who built the company into India’s largest online grocery platform before selling a majority stake to the Tata Group. But the market BigBasket helped create has changed dramatically. The rise of Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart transformed consumer expectations from scheduled grocery deliveries to groceries, snacks and daily essentials arriving in minutes. While BigBasket remains a significant player, it no longer sets the pace in the sector. That challenge now lands on Nanda’s desk.

Those who have worked closely with him describe a leader who is intensely focused on execution. Several former colleagues say Nanda has a reputation for building detailed operating plans and then driving teams relentlessly towards those goals. Yet unlike many leaders known for operational rigour, he is not viewed as a micromanager. Former associates describe him as a people’s person who delegates extensively, gives managers significant autonomy and spends considerable time understanding the strengths of individual team members. The combination, they say, has made him one of the more popular leaders among Amazon employees.

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Decoupling from Bureaucracy

Nanda joins BigBasket after spending more than a decade at Amazon, where he most recently served as director of selling partner services. In that role, he worked closely with thousands of sellers and marketplace partners, helping scale one of the world’s most demanding e-commerce ecosystems. Prior to Amazon, he held leadership roles across consumer and technology businesses, giving him experience in both customer-facing operations and large-scale execution.

People familiar with his management style say one principle consistently guided his approach at Amazon: get the fundamentals right before chasing growth. Amazon’s culture has traditionally prioritised customer experience, process discipline and operational excellence over rapid expansion at any cost. The objective was not merely to add volume but to ensure the business could sustain that growth without compromising execution.

That philosophy could prove particularly relevant at BigBasket. The company operates in a market where competitors are engaged in an arms race of dark stores, delivery speeds and geographical expansion. Blinkit plans to take its dark store count to 3,000 over the next few years. Zepto continues to raise fresh capital to fund growth. Swiggy Instamart remains deeply integrated with one of the country’s largest food delivery networks. Amazon itself is scaling Amazon Now, while Flipkart Minutes is rapidly expanding its footprint.

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Density Sprint

BigBasket, meanwhile, has more than 850 dark stores and plans to add another 250 this year. The company reported around 60% revenue growth in FY26 and has been strengthening its leadership bench, recently appointing a new chief operating officer and chief growth officer. Yet the reality remains that it is playing catch-up in a market increasingly defined by scale and density.

Industry executives believe that is precisely why Tata Group turned to Nanda. The next phase of competition may not be won through marketing spends alone but through superior execution, inventory management, supply chain efficiency and customer retention. Those are areas where Amazon executives have historically excelled.

What could make Nanda particularly effective, however, is the possibility that he now has greater room to pursue growth than he did in his previous role. At Amazon, expansion often had to fit within a broader global framework and long-established operating principles. At BigBasket, backed by Tata Group and operating in a market where the opportunity remains enormous, he may have greater flexibility to combine operational discipline with aggressive expansion.

For Tata Group, the bet is straightforward. BigBasket already has a trusted brand, a large customer base and a strong portfolio of private-label products. What it needs is a leader capable of converting those strengths into market share gains in quick commerce.

Whether Nanda succeeds will ultimately depend on how effectively he can narrow the gap with rivals that currently dominate the conversation. But if the assessments of those who know him are accurate, BigBasket’s new CEO is arriving with precisely the reputation Tata Group appears to value most: a builder of teams, a stickler for execution and a leader who believes that winning starts with getting the basics right.