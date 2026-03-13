After returning to India in the late 1980s, Rahul Bhatia joined Delhi Express, the modest travel agency founded by his father. Over the decades, he helped transform it from a small ticketing outfit into InterGlobe Enterprises — a sprawling global group spanning aviation, hospitality and travel services. The journey from booking airline tickets to helping run one of the world’s fastest-growing carriers was not quite a straight flight path. Bhatia will now need that same patience and persistence as he takes the controls of IndiGo at a moment when external shocks and internal operational strains have converged to create one of the most turbulent phases in the airline’s history.

This is the second time Bhatia has stepped into a hands-on role at IndiGo. In 2018, he briefly served as interim CEO following the exit of long-time president Aditya Ghosh and before Greg Taylor was due to take over. He now returns to lead a far larger airline — IndiGo operates more than 2,700 flights a day to around 140 destinations and commands roughly 65% of India’s domestic aviation market — while facing far greater regulatory scrutiny and public expectations.

This chapter is also different in another respect: it is the first time the 66-year-old will be steering the airline without a seasoned airline operator alongside him. For most of IndiGo’s rapid ascent, Bhatia relied on a succession of professional leaders — from Bruce Ashby to Aditya Ghosh and, more recently, Pieter Elbers — while he exercised strategic oversight as promoter and head of InterGlobe Enterprises, the airline’s parent.

With no operator of Rakesh Gangwal’s airline experience within the company anymore, analysts see both reassurance and risk. Founder oversight may steady investor nerves in the near term — IndiGo’s shares even rose about 3% after Elbers’ exit — but it also heightens “key-man risk” and raises questions about leadership depth and succession planning.

In a note to IndiGo employees this week, Bhatia said he was stepping into the expanded role “with a deep sense of responsibility… to every employee who powers this airline”, adding candidly that “what happened last December should never have taken place”.

Restoring Trust

Those who have worked closely with him describe a leader who prefers quiet authority over flamboyance. Numbers-driven and measured, Bhatia is known to delegate rather than micromanage. “Bhatia prefers to empower managers and then back them,” a senior IndiGo executive told FE. “He listens more than he speaks and pushes a culture of punctuality, simplicity and respect.”

Navigating Turbulent Skies

The months ahead will test that quiet resolve. Bhatia must steady the airline as it grapples with the fallout from a record regulatory penalty and the economic ripple effects of a deepening West Asia conflict.

The regional turmoil has disrupted key air corridors, forcing IndiGo to reroute several international flights. With airspace across parts of Iran and West Asia intermittently shut, the airline has cancelled or suspended hundreds of flights to the region and some long-haul destinations. Analysts estimate that as much as 20% of IndiGo’s capacity could be affected, warning that a month-long disruption may shave roughly 10% off its January–March quarter profit before tax.

Longer flight paths mean higher fuel burn, while cancellations leave fixed costs unabsorbed. At the same time, the possibility of weaker travel demand adds to investor anxiety over rising costs — forcing Bhatia to make swift decisions on redeploying capacity.

Closer home, IndiGo is still dealing with the fallout of the December 2025 scheduling crisis. The airline had failed to adequately adjust rosters to comply with new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms, triggering more than 4,500 flight cancellations. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a record Rs 22.2 crore penalty for what it termed “over-optimisation of operations” and required a Rs 50 crore bank guarantee to ensure systemic reforms.

At the height of the crisis, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) criticised the airline’s board, saying it had “failed not only in managing the crisis but also in taking responsibility for a problem largely of its own making”. The firm pointed to delayed and anonymous communication with passengers and a failure to anticipate the FDTL changes despite ample notice.

IiAS argued the episode exposed a deeper cultural issue, warning that scale and dominance should not come at the cost of accountability. “Someone needs to step up and demonstrate leadership — it will be a shame if it is the regulator and not the board,” it said.

Bhatia has since pledged to “fix the mess” and restore passenger confidence by returning focus to reliability and IndiGo’s hallmark punctuality. That will require rebuilding the pilot pipeline — including accelerating the hiring of about 1,100 pilots — and maintaining a 15–20% crew buffer to comply with the stricter FDTL rules.

Above all, Bhatia must identify a permanent successor who can carry IndiGo through its next phase — preserving its dominance in Indian skies even as competition intensifies from a resurgent Air India and the fast-growing Akasa Air.