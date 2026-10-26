New car prices are expected to rise from April 2027 as stricter vehicle safety standards covering crash protection, pedestrian safety and anti-theft systems are rolled out in phases.

According to a recent circular, a separate rear-impact requirement, effective April 2029, will require vehicles to prevent fuel leakage or battery damage in rear-end collisions, potentially increasing manufacturing costs.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has staggered the implementation timelines to give manufacturers time to incorporate the changes.

“Automakers will have to reassess vehicle structures and safety equipment to comply with the new requirements. Any additional material, engineering or validation costs could push up prices by at least Rs 10,000 for an entry-level hatchback,” said an industry executive familiar with vehicle development.

Stronger rear structures required

Under the rear-impact requirement, all new cars manufactured in India from April 2029 must pass a crash test demonstrating that petrol and diesel models do not suffer fuel leakage, while electric vehicles must avoid battery damage.

Manufacturers have traditionally prioritised high-strength steel (HSS) in vehicle front structures, given the prevalence of frontal collisions. Its use in rear sections has generally been lower across several models.

Compliance could require additional HSS at critical structural points, along with reinforcement around fuel tanks in internal-combustion engine vehicles and battery packs in electric cars. These changes could increase vehicle weight and production costs, potentially pushing up ex-showroom prices.

The objective is to reduce fire risks following rear-end collisions by protecting the fuel system or electric powertrain from impact damage.

Safety rules to roll out in phases

MoRTH has set April 2027 as the compliance deadline for updated standards covering offset frontal and lateral crash protection, pedestrian safety and immobilisers. The rear-impact requirement will follow in April 2029.

In a separate notification, the ministry has made Automotive Industry Standard AIS-192 mandatory for event data recorders fitted in cars from October 2029. These devices record crash-related information immediately before and during an accident, helping establish the circumstances of a collision.

The phased rollout will allow automakers to incorporate the requirements into new vehicle platforms rather than retrofit existing models. The price impact will depend on the modifications required for individual vehicles and the extent to which manufacturers absorb the additional costs.