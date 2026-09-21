India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will come into force on October 20, giving 100% of Indian exports duty-free access to the New Zealand market, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on September 21.

“This will open new opportunities for Indian exports including textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and processed food products,” Goyal said. He also said the two countries have an ambitious target of doubling bilateral trade in goods and services to nearly Rs 35,000 crore over the next four to five years.

The agreement, signed in April 2026, comes as India seeks to expand market access for its exporters and diversify its trade partnerships. The pact will give Indian goods duty-free access to New Zealand, while New Zealand will eliminate or reduce tariffs on about 95% of its exports to India, reported Reuters.

For Indian businesses, the key question now is what the agreement changes on the ground. Here are five areas to watch.

1. Lower costs for Indian products

The biggest immediate benefit is the removal of import duties on Indian goods entering New Zealand. This could improve the price competitiveness of Indian products in the market, particularly in sectors where tariffs previously added to the landed cost.

The government has identified textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and processed food among the sectors expected to benefit.

However, duty-free access does not automatically translate into higher exports. Indian companies will still have to meet New Zealand’s product standards, rules of origin and other regulatory requirements while competing on price, quality and delivery.

2. Textiles, leather and engineering get a wider market

Labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, apparel, leather and footwear could get a direct boost from improved market access.

Engineering goods and auto-related products could also benefit as Indian manufacturers gain tariff-free access to New Zealand buyers.

For MSMEs, lower trade barriers could make it easier to explore New Zealand as an additional export market rather than relying heavily on established destinations.

3. Pharmaceuticals, food and agriculture get opportunities

Pharmaceuticals, agricultural products and processed foods are among the other sectors highlighted by the government.

For Indian exporters, the FTA could reduce tariff-related costs and create opportunities to expand product lines in New Zealand.

But exporters will still need to comply with the country’s health, food-safety, labelling and other import requirements. The agreement changes the tariff environment, it does not remove those regulatory obligations.

4. Services and professional mobility also covered

The agreement goes beyond merchandise exports. The government said the FTA creates new opportunities in services, investment and professional, student and youth mobility, including enhanced pathways for Indian professionals and students.

That could expand the benefits of the agreement to Indian businesses and professionals in sectors where services trade is important, rather than limiting the pact’s impact to physical goods.

5. More investment could deepen trade relationship

New Zealand has committed to facilitating $20 billion of investment into India over 15 years, reported Reuters.

The investment commitment is separate from the immediate tariff benefit for exporters, but it could deepen commercial links between the two economies and create opportunities in manufacturing, infrastructure and other sectors.

India and New Zealand are also targeting a significant increase in bilateral trade. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon want to double bilateral trade by 2030, reported Reuters.

The FTA will therefore give Indian exporters a new tariff advantage in New Zealand from October 20. The next step will be converting that market access into actual orders, particularly for MSMEs and labour-intensive sectors.