Netflix will lay off around 1,000 employees, about 6% of its workforce, according to a WSJ report that cited an internal memo sent to employees on Wednesday. The cuts will mainly affect the company’s product, technology, legal and human resources teams.

Netflix co-chief executives Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters informed employees about the decision in an email, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The executives wrote, “Our mission, to entertain the world, is ambitious, and delivering on it requires us to be disciplined about where we prioritize our people and resources.”

They said the company remained strong and was growing. Netflix also said it was on track to meet its full-year financial forecast. The company plans to continue investing in areas that can improve its service, support growth and encourage innovation. The executives said the job cuts were part of decisions to allocate resources more carefully while continuing to serve subscribers, business partners, employees and investors.

Layoffs come ahead of quarterly earnings

The job cuts come shortly before Netflix is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings on October 20, according to CNBC. The announcement also follows comments by Sarandos at the Bloomberg Screentime conference a few weeks earlier. He said the company was “not growing as fast as I want.”

Netflix has continued to report strong profits and remains the world’s largest streaming service. However, the company has faced slower growth in viewing time and has relied on measures such as cracking down on password sharing and introducing a cheaper, advertising-supported subscription plan to attract new subscribers. The company has been trying to find new ways to increase viewing and attract audiences as competition for people’s time and attention grows.

YouTube and streaming rivals increase competition

YouTube has emerged as one of Netflix’s biggest competitors. The company also faces the possibility of stronger competition from the planned combination of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery under Skydance.

The combined business plans to bring Paramount+ and HBO Max closer together by integrating the two streaming platforms. This could create a stronger competitor for Netflix in the streaming market.

Netflix has expanded beyond its traditional focus on films and television series. It has moved into live sports, documentaries and video games as it tries to attract more viewers and compete with other entertainment platforms.

However, the company has struggled to produce new major hits on the scale of Stranger Things and Squid Game. These shows previously helped drive subscriber growth and increase viewing.

Netflix expands its content and partnerships

According to the WSJ, Netflix has been exploring several ways to increase viewing, including video podcasts, programmes featuring YouTube creators, live sports and other events. The company has also explored live television channels and bundles that combine its service with other streaming platforms, the newspaper reported.

Netflix’s July shareholder letter outlined some of these efforts. The company said it had partnered with French broadcaster TF1 in June 2026. The partnership allows subscribers in France to watch TF1’s regular television channels and on-demand programmes through their existing Netflix subscriptions.

Netflix also reported that subscribers watched more than 97 billion hours of content during the first half of 2026. This was a 2% increase from the same period a year earlier.

The company described viewer engagement as healthy. It said its assessment considered not only the amount of time people spent watching content but also the quality and variety of its programmes.

Netflix also announced that it would publish its viewing report once a year from 2027, instead of releasing it twice a year. The company said this change would allow greater attention to be placed on revenue and operating profit rather than viewing figures. These details were included in Netflix’s second-quarter shareholder letter filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Netflix has cut jobs before

The latest layoffs follow earlier job cuts in 2022, when Netflix reduced its workforce during a period of slower revenue growth. The company eliminated around 150 positions in May 2022 and another 300 jobs in June of that year. According to Reuters, Netflix said at the time that it was adjusting the growth of its costs to match slower revenue growth while continuing to invest in the business. The cuts followed Netflix’s first quarterly subscriber decline in more than a decade, according to the WSJ.

Share price falls despite low cancellation rates

Netflix has also faced pressure in the stock market. The WSJ reported that the company’s shares had fallen by more than 40% over the preceding 12 months. However, subscriber cancellations in the United States remain relatively low. The WSJ cited data from subscription analytics firm Antenna showing that Netflix’s US customer cancellation rate was slightly above 2%. This was the lowest rate among the streaming services tracked by the firm. The figures suggest that Netflix continues to retain subscribers even as it faces questions about its growth and its ability to attract viewers to new content. Netflix is not the only entertainment company reducing its workforce. Disney announced last month that it would lay off around 300 employees, with most of the cuts affecting its human resources and technology teams. Disney and Amazon have also reduced their workforces in recent months, according to the WSJ.