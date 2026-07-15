The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has ordered a status quo on assets sold by the resolution professional (RP) of Think and Learn Private Limited (TLPL), the parent company of debt-ridden edtech firm Byju’s, in one of its subsidiaries.

According to PTI, the Bengaluru bench of the NCLT has stopped any further disposal of assets belonging to Byju’s K3 Education until the next hearing on September 21.

The order comes amid allegations that assets valued at around Rs 150 crore were sold for nearly Rs 16 crore.

“Shailendra Ajmera, RP of TLPL (Think and Learn Private Limited) and the said newly impleaded Respondent are directed to maintain status quo in respect of the articles/equipment/assets auctioned under notice dated August 2, 2026, issued by the former, till next date,” said a two-member bench, according to PTI.

The order was passed on a plea filed by the resolution professional of Byju’s K3 Education, which is also undergoing insolvency proceedings, along with Kritikal Solutions. They sought protection of the assets while ownership and the proceeds from the auction are verified.

The applicants argued that the RP of TLPL had not submitted documentary evidence to establish ownership of the assets that were auctioned.

They also raised concerns about the bidder, Comprint Tech Solutions. According to the plea, its registered address was in an under-construction building that was found locked during repeated visits.

The applicants further said that at least 15 vehicles carrying the auctioned assets had already left the warehouse for Mumbai in the days before the hearing.

The suspended directors of Byju’s also supported the plea, arguing that there was no need to rush the auction process.

They said the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) was aimed at reviving TLPL and did not require its assets to be auctioned, particularly at what they described as a meagre value.

The tribunal observed that the current status of the auctioned assets was “not known” and said that a stay on any further alienation was justified at this stage.]

“It is not going to irretrievably prejudice anybody, including the successful bidder,” it said, adding that the status quo would hold “at least until some concrete evidence comes up”.