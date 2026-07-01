Private fuel retailer Nayara Energy has slashed petrol and diesel rates amid a global cooldown of oil prices. The company cut petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 3 per litre across its nationwide network on Wednesday — the first reduction in retail fuel prices in more than two years. The update came even as the price of commercial LPG cylinders was slashed by Rs 183.50 and aviation Turbine Fuel for domestic airlines was reduced by Rs 5 per litre on Wednesday morning.

The price cut follows a retreat in global crude oil prices after hostilities in West Asia eased and the reopening of a key maritime route restored the flow of crude oil and liquefied natural gas, reducing concerns over supply disruptions. State-run oil marketing companies have so far left their fuel rates unchanged, and there is no indication of an imminent change.

“The rates of our government OMCs were already lower, but because we are in the private sector, our rates were Rs 5 higher on petrol and Rs 3 higher on diesel. However, since the company has revised the rates again, petrol has now become Rs 5 cheaper and diesel has become Rs 3 cheaper. This price cut has already come into effect starting today, July 1, 2026,” the owner of a Nayara petrol pump in Lucknow told ANI.

Petrol prices cut by Rs 5, diesel by Rs 3

Nayara had been among the first retailers to raise fuel prices after the outbreak of the Iran conflict triggered a spike in international oil prices. India’s largest private retailer had increased petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 3 per litre on March 26. State-run fuel retailers had followed suit in the ensuing weeks — raising petrol and diesel prices by a cumulative Rs 7.50 per litre each through a series of hikes.

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The cuts announced on Wednesday effectively reverse its March price hikes to pre-war levels. It is also the first signal of lower fuel prices reaching Indian consumers after global oil markets stabilised in recent weeks. The revised rates will apply to more than 7,000 fuel stations run by the company across India.

No change in price for state-run OMCs

Public sector fuel retailers have so far kept prices unchanged. State-owned Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation — which collectively account for over 90% of the 102,075 petrol pumps across India — did not announce any changes in price.

Petrol continues to be priced at Rs 102.12 per litre in Delhi while diesel retails for Rs 95.20 per litre at IOC outlets across the national capital.

LPG, ATF rates slashed

The Indian government revised the Aviation Turbine Fuel rates for Indian domestic airlines on Wednesday — reducing it by Rs 5 per litre. The effective price has now been brought down to Rs 110 per litre. Separately, the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders was reduced by Rs 183.50 after a series of record-setting hikes. Oil marketing companies have also lowered the price of the 5-kg Free Trade LPG cylinder by Rs 13.

The 19-kilogram commercial LPG cylinders now retail in Delhi for Rs 2,930 each. According to an ANI report, the price of a 5-kg FTL cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 808.50.

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The updates came hours after the Centre revised export duties on petrol, diesel and ATF for the fortnight starting July 1, while keeping excise duty on petrol and diesel sold in India unchanged. The export duty on petrol has been set at Rs 4 per litre and on diesel at Rs 8.5 per litre. The government reviews these rates every two weeks based on the average international prices of crude oil, petrol, diesel and ATF since the last review.



