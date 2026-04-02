Nandita Sinha, chief executive officer of Flipkart-owned fashion platform Myntra, is expected to step down from her role in the coming weeks, according to people aware of the matter.

Sources said that Sharon Pais, who is currently the head of Flipkart Fashion is expected to replace Sinha. Pais was earlier the chief business officer of Myntra until November 2025.

Sinha joined Flipkart in 2013, working on its beauty and personal care category, and has held several roles in the company over the decade. She has worked across categories such as books, FMCG, lifestyle, auto accessories, home and furniture, and also led customer acquisition and growth for the firm.

Sinha was promoted to chief executive at Myntra in January, 2022. Before joining Flipkart, she has worked in HUL and Britannia Industries and also co-founded an ecommerce platform called MyBabyCart.com, as per her LinkedIn profile.

Unlike Flipkart, which is working to reign in losses, Myntra reported an impressive jump in profit in the last financial year and steady rise in revenue. In FY25, Myntra’s revenue from operations rose 18% to Rs 6,042.7 crore, while net profit jumped to Rs 548 crore from Rs 30.9 crore in the preceding year. For comparison, Flipkart Internet, which operates the core marketplace business, reported a 14% year-on-year rise in revenue to Rs 20,493 crore, while cutting losses by 37% to Rs 1,494 crore in FY25.

Myntra is one of Flipkart’s group companies, which also includes travel booking platform Cleartrip, value e-commerce platform Shopsy and logistics arm Ekart. Both Ekart and Cleartrip reported a net loss in FY25. Flipkart had acquired Myntra in 2014.

Earlier this month, Flipkart also announced the exit of Group Chief Financial Officer Sriram Venkataraman. The role will be taken over by Ravi Iyer, who has been with the company for more than a decade and was named the CFO of Flipkart’s marketplace arm last year. The company also announced the rejoining of Nishant Verman as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Partnerships. Nishant rejoined Flipkart following his entrepreneurial venture, Bzaar, a cross-border exports platform.

Sinha’s exit comes at a time when the parent company, Flipkart is preparing to go public. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), in December, approved Flipkart’s long-pending proposal to shift its domicile from Singapore to India, clearing a critical regulatory hurdle. The order approved a two-step restructuring that will see Flipkart’s Singapore-based holding entities merged into its Indian arm, Flipkart Internet.

As part of the process, Flipkart is now seeking clearance from the government under Press Note 3 norms, since Chinese technology major Tencent continues to hold around a 5% stake in the company. Earlier this month, the government relaxed Press Note 3 regulations, allowing foreign investments with less than 10% beneficial ownership from land-bordering countries to bypass the approval route for faster clearances.