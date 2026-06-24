Freight rates that surged during the recent West Asia crisis are expected to gradually moderate over the next few months as congestion eases and container backlogs clear at Mundra Port, officials tell FE. The vessel waiting time at Mundra, which had risen to between eight and ten days during the peak of the disruption, has now fallen to around two to three days. Authorities expect congestion to ease further in the coming days as the remaining backlog is cleared.

“Now it is moving properly. Congestion is still there because a large volume of transshipment cargo remains at the terminals, but the situation is improving and should ease further over the next four to five days,” a senior port official said.

Backlog Drastically Reduced

The crisis had disrupted shipping schedules across the region, forcing containers to remain stranded at ports and creating severe pressure on logistics networks. At one stage, Mundra was holding between 70,000 and 80,000 containers linked to delayed cargo movements. That number has now dropped significantly, with only around 7,000-8,000 containers yet to be cleared.

ALSO READ Noel Tata announces retirement as Trent chairman after nearly 30 years

Freight Rates

The biggest impact of the crisis was visible in freight rates. According to sources, container freight charges on some routes jumped from around $700-$800 before the disruption to nearly $5,000 during the peak of the crisis. While rates still remain elevated, officials expect them to gradually decline as regional shipping routes stabilise and key ports in the Gulf resume normal operations.

“It will come down slowly. If there are no fresh disruptions, freight rates should start correcting and may move towards the $2,000-$2,500 range,” an official said, adding that a full normalisation could take another five to six months.

To help customers navigate the disruption, the port provided additional storage space and offered free storage facilities for affected containers. Officials said the measure was aimed at reducing the burden on cargo owners at a time when shipping costs were escalating sharply.

ALSO READ Gautam Adani targets 10 GW nuclear power by 2035; to build 3 GW data centre capacity by 2030

Mundra handles nearly 200 million tonnes of cargo annually, with containers accounting for around half of the total throughput. The port’s extensive rail infrastructure, including a private rail link connected to the national network and double-stack container operations, has helped maintain cargo movement despite the disruption.