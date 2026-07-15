Indian mutual fund investors continued to allocate money to multi-asset allocation funds in August, with the category recording net inflows of Rs 3,670.97 crore, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

The category was the second-largest contributor to inflows among hybrid schemes during the month, marginally behind arbitrage funds, which received Rs 3,789.02 crore.

Why multi-asset funds are drawing attention

Experts noted that multi-asset allocation funds invest across at least three asset classes, with a minimum allocation of 10% to each, allowing fund managers to spread exposure across equity, debt and commodities such as gold and silver. The structure is intended to reduce dependence on the performance of a single asset class.

Some schemes in the category have delivered strong returns over the past three years. The figures cited in the original material include 18.50% CAGR for Nippon Multi Asset Allocation Fund, followed by 16.70% for WhiteOak Capital, 14.80% for SBI and 14.10% for ICICI Prudential.

Past returns, however, do not guarantee future performance. The actual experience of investors can vary depending on asset allocation, market conditions, costs and the timing of investment.

The growing interest in multi-asset products also reflects a broader shift towards diversified investment strategies, with investors increasingly using mutual funds to gain exposure to multiple asset classes through a single portfolio.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.