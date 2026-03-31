Former India captain MS Dhoni has invested in Kuku, a mobile-first storytelling platform, and will also serve as brand ambassador for its short-format video app, Kuku TV, the company said.

Kuku runs a suite of apps across formats, including Kuku TV for microdramas, Kuku FM for audio content, and Guru for edutainment. The company has also expanded into theatrical content. Founded in 2018 by Lal Chand Bisu, Vinod Kumar Meena and Vikas Goyal, Kuku has crossed 350 million installs across its apps. Its content library includes over 20,000 titles across multiple languages, as per the company.

Dhoni cites platform’s reach and approach

“I chose to invest in Kuku, and also come on board as the ambassador for Kuku TV, because the platform really stood out to me,” Dhoni said. However, there is no clarity on details of his total investment in company.

The platform was described by him as offering a differentiated entertainment experience across languages and formats, with its growth noted as impressive. He also said he connected with the founders’ backgrounds and expressed belief in their vision of building an AI-driven storytelling platform from Bharat for global audiences.

Company expands content formats

According to the company, the platform hosts content across genres and languages, with several titles crossing 100 million views. Kuku TV, which focuses on short-format storytelling, has scaled to over 180 million downloads and offers a large catalogue of episodic content.

The company said it has also begun working on AI-led content formats across genres such as mythology, science fiction and superhero narratives.

Backing and recent developments

Kuku is backed by investors including Fundamentum, Krafton, Vertex Ventures, Granite Asia and IFC. The company did not disclose the size of the investment.

Kuku Technologies, the parent company of Kuku TV, reported total revenue of Rs 258.4 crore in FY25, up from Rs 104.1 crore a year earlier, as per data from Tracxn. Although a standalone revenue figure for Kuku TV was not disclosed.