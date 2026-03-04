Tyre major MRF will invest ₹5,300 crore to set up a greenfield manufacturing facility for automotive tyres and allied products at the SIPCOT Industrial Park in Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu. The investment, to be made over 12 years, is expected to generate more than 1,000 direct jobs.

The company on Wednesday signed a non-binding agreement with the Tamil Nadu government through its nodal agency, Guidance, to facilitate the project. In a filing with exchanges, MRF said the MoU is subject to the sanction of a customised incentive package, infrastructure support including land, and statutory approvals from the state government.

MRF manufactures tyres, tubes and flaps for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and two-wheelers. According to Care Edge, the company had an installed tyre manufacturing capacity of 95.85 million units and tube capacity of 47.90 million units as of March 2025, spread across nine plants including Tiruvottiyur near Chennai, as well as facilities in Kerala, Goa and Puducherry.