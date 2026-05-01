Mphasis on Thursday reported a sequential increase in net profit and revenue for the quarter ended March FY26. For the fourth-quarter, while net profit grew by 15.3% on a quarterly basis to Rs. 509.6 crore from Rs 468.7 crore, total revenue stood at Rs. 4,242.7 crore up by 6% from Rs. 4,002.6 in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, the IT services firm’s revenue in dollar terms grew by 2.6% to $462 million from $451.4 million in the previous quarter.

The operating margin for the quarter was at 15.4%, adding 20 basis points on a quarterly basis and 10 basis points on a yearly basis. Meanwhile, the net margin for the quarter before exceptional items grew by 30 basis points from the last quarter and remained flat on a yearly basis to 12%.

The company’s new Total Contract Value (TCV) wins grew by 68% on a yearly basis in FY26 to $2.1 billion. While in the fourth-quarter, Mphasis added $407 million in new TCV. Of this 64% deals were AI-led with 4 being large deals, meaning higher than $20 million in value. In the previous quarter too, the firm had won 4 large deals.

“We have delivered on our growth and margin guidance in FY26 and are stepping into FY27 with strong momentum driven by healthy pipeline and TCV. Our AI-led propositions have gained traction, and we continue to double down on our AI efforts and strengthen the NeoIP TM suite. Our recent acquisition of Theory and Practice (TAP) creates a combination that allows us to move beyond task automation, towards systems that can reason over business objectives, constraints, and domain context, using AI at scale,” said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mphasis.

The Board of Directors also recommended a final dividend of Rs. 62 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 for FY26. The matter is subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. If declared, the dividend will be paid within 30 days of the AGM. The record date has been set as Wednesday, July 8, 2026 for the final dividend.

The company’s EPS before exceptional items grew by 8.6% on a quarterly basis and 13.7% on a yearly basis to Rs 26.7 in the quarter.

Additionally, the board has also approved the the re-appointment of Nitin Rakesh as chief executive officer and managing director for another five-year term term with effect from October 1, 2026.