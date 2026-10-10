The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is stepping up efforts to widen overseas markets for Indian solar and wind manufacturers, facilitating talks with India Exim Bank on export financing as steep US trade duties threaten a market that absorbed 97% of India’s solar-module exports last fiscal.

The discussions are focused on financing facilities, including lines of credit and other mechanisms that Exim Bank could extend to exporters, as manufacturers increasingly explore Europe, Africa and Latin America to reduce dependence on the US, MNRE Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi told Financial Express.

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“The exporters are actually in discussion with Exim Bank as to what kind of facilities Exim Bank can provide for export of wind turbines, for solar modules,” Sarangi said. “We are working with Exim Bank to identify how they can also facilitate and help our exporters.”

MNRE will primarily facilitate the industry-bank engagement. “This may also make Indian products more competitive,” Sarangi said.

Exim Bank already uses Lines of Credit as a market-entry and diversification instrument, extending financing to overseas governments, financial institutions and other entities for purchasing Indian projects, equipment, goods and services. It also offers Buyer’s Credit, which finances overseas buyers and allows Indian exporters to receive payment without carrying the buyer’s deferred-payment exposure.

The diversification effort has assumed greater urgency after the US Department of Commerce on September 11 issued final affirmative determinations in anti-dumping and countervailing-duty investigations into solar cells from India, including cells assembled into modules. It assigned Indian producers a 123.04% weighted-average dumping margin and a 126.09% subsidy rate. A concurrent injury investigation by the US International Trade Commission is continuing.

India’s exposure is significant. “India exported approximately $1.05 billion worth of solar modules in FY2025-26, of which $1.02 billion, or 97%, went to the US,” said Alekhya Datta, Director, Electricity and Renewables Division at TERI.

“This concentration makes India’s solar module export industry highly vulnerable to US trade policies, tariff changes and demand fluctuations,” Datta said.

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Total module exports declined 6.19% from $1.12 billion in FY25 to $1.05 billion in FY26, while exports to the US fell 6.42%, or around $70 million. US-bound shipment quantities, however, declined only 0.87%, indicating weaker average export realisations, Datta said.

“Higher US import tariffs and trade-remedy duties increase the landed cost of Indian solar modules and weaken their competitiveness,” he said. Manufacturers could face “price renegotiations, reduced margins, deferred orders or lost future business”, depending on contracts.

Datta cautioned that the $70-million decline cannot be attributed entirely to tariffs, with international module prices, product mix, US demand and procurement decisions also influencing performance.

Sarangi said exporters are now exploring the EU, Africa and Latin America, though China’s price advantage remains difficult to match.

For Indian manufacturers, the stakes extend beyond exports. Datta said continued US restrictions could redirect more modules to the domestic market, intensifying price competition and putting pressure on plant utilisation and profitability.

The Exim Bank engagement is therefore aimed at widening the market available to India’s growing renewable manufacturing base before concentration in a single export destination becomes a larger constraint.