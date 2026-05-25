Earlier this month, Myntra expanded its hyper-speed delivery service M-Now to Chennai, strengthening its quick commerce presence across India. With that M-Now now covers at least 10 major cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Kolkata.

The timing is propitious with every player in the $23 billion beauty and personal care market stepping on the gas… literally. That shift is forcing beauty retailers to compete not only on assortment and discounts but also on speed. Nykaa, Myntra, and Tira have all launched rapid-delivery services — Nykaa Now, M-Now, and Tira Express — to meet growing consumer demand for instant fulfillment. “India’s BPC market is entering a structural inflection phase where consumers are becoming more platform-loyal than brand-loyal, says Karan Taurani, executive vice-president at Elara Capital.

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Replenishment Shift

The rise of quick commerce is reshaping the beauty retail landscape further. Platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart are increasingly becoming default destinations for replenishment purchases such as shampoos, face wash, and skincare essentials.

Industry estimates suggest quick commerce already contributes around 14% of online BPC sales and could rise to nearly 30% by 2030.

Technology has also made the beauty consumer highly experimental. Theybrowse Instagram for trends, watch influencer tutorials, compare prices across apps, and switch platforms based on discounts, rewards, and delivery speed. This behavioral shift is creating a structural transformation in the market.

Of course, Nykaa, the category pioneer that built India’s beauty e-commerce ecosystem over the past decade, still dominates the segment. But the race for the number two position is intensifying as Reliance-backed Tira and Flipkart-owned Myntra aggressively scale their beauty businesses through discounts, faster delivery, influencer-led discovery and deeper brand partnerships.

That evolution may ultimately define the next phase of India’s beauty retail war. Nykaa still holds the lead on trust and curation, but Tira’s aggressive pricing, Myntra’s fashion-driven ecosystem, Amazon’s scale, and the rise of quick commerce are ensuring the battle is only getting started.

Turning up the heat

According to consultancy firm Redseer, India’s beauty and personal care (BPC) market is projected to grow from $23 billion in FY25 to $40 billion by FY30. Online beauty retail is expected to be the fastest-growing segment within that market, driven by Gen Z consumers, social commerce, and rising demand for premium products.

Redseer estimates that online channels could account for more than a third of India’s total BPC spending by 2030, compared with roughly one-fifth today. That shift is turning digital beauty retail into a strategic battleground for large e-commerce and retail players.

Tira has emerged as the most aggressive player. Launched in 2023 by Reliance Retail, the platform has focused heavily on customer acquisition through discounts, loyalty rewards, and promotional offers.

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Industry estimates suggest Tira has already crossed Rs 2,000 crore in GMV within three years of launch. Frequent shoppers say the platform often offers steeper discounts than rivals, particularly on repeat skincare and makeup purchases.

The strategy appears aimed at younger consumers who increasingly discover products through Instagram reels, beauty creators, and influencer recommendations before comparing prices across multiple apps.

Reliance’s scale also gives Tira long-term advantages. The company can combine online beauty retail with offline retail infrastructure, supply-chain capabilities, and cross-category consumer data. Analysts believe this could eventually make Tira a formidable competitor in premium as well as mass-market beauty.

Myntra is leaving no stone unturned. It is positioning beauty as a differentiated destination, targeting trend-conscious young consumers through brand partnerships and personalised discovery. The company recently signed actor Alia Bhatt as the face of Myntra Beauty to strengthen cultural relevance.

The company says beauty is emerging as a significant driver of customer acquisition and repeat engagement. According to Ritesh Mishra, senior vice-president and head of revenue and growth at Myntra, the platform now offers over 1.75 lakh SKUs across 4,000 brands, including more than 200 global labels.

The platform is also seeing rising demand outside metros, reflecting the broader expansion of premium beauty consumption across smaller Indian cities.

All said, Nykaa’s early-mover advantage continues to give it a strong edge. Over the years, it has built consumer trust around premium brand partnerships, influencer-led content, and curated discovery. Analysts say its strength remains particularly visible in premium skincare, luxury cosmetics, and Korean beauty categories where shoppers value expertise and assortment over aggressive discounting.

The numbers underline its scale. Nykaa’s beauty business recorded a gross merchandise value (GMV) of Rs 3,892 crore in Q4 FY26, growing 27% year-on-year. For the full year, the beauty and personal care division generated nearly Rs 14,954 crore in GMV.

Amazon India is quietly scaling its beauty business as well. The company on Thursday announced plans to onboard over 100 new beauty brands this calendar year. Over half of premium beauty demand on Amazon now comes from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, highlighting how aspiration-led consumption is spreading beyond urban India.

According to Siddharth Bhagat, director of beauty at Amazon India, premium beauty demand on the platform is growing at 1.5 times year-on-year, with categories such as Korean beauty and French pharmacy skincare nearly doubling annually.