India’s corporate leadership is undergoing a generational shift, with Millennials now accounting for more than half of the country’s C-suite, while artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping how top executives make decisions, according to new research by professional networking platform LinkedIn.

The study shows Millennials now comprise 55% of India’s C-suite executives, overtaking older generations as companies increasingly reward adaptability, cross-functional experience and technology-led decision-making over traditional linear career paths. Their representation at the top has risen 14.5% over the past seven years, reflecting changing leadership priorities across corporate India.

The transition is unfolding alongside AI’s rapid entry into executive decision-making. Nearly 84% of Indian C-suite leaders said AI-generated inputs have become an important part of their strategic decisions, while an equal proportion reported that the technology is creating entirely new roles within their organisations.

Shifting Benchmarks

The findings suggest India’s leadership model is shifting away from the conventional formula of spending decades within a single industry before reaching the corner office. According to LinkedIn’s platform data, executives with careers confined to one industry now account for only 58% of the C-suite, down from nearly 80% seven years ago, highlighting growing demand for leaders with diverse business and functional experience.

“Companies are no longer looking only for deep domain expertise. They increasingly want leaders who can manage technology disruption, navigate ambiguity and build businesses across functions,” said a senior leadership consultant, requesting anonymity. “AI is accelerating that transition.”

Workforce Blind Spot

Yet the transformation is bringing fresh challenges. Nearly four in five senior executives admitted they are under pressure to adopt AI faster than they can accurately measure its business impact. The pressure is particularly acute among chief marketing officers and chief technology officers, where rapid product innovation and changing customer expectations are compressing decision cycles.

Another emerging concern is workforce planning. More than half the executives surveyed acknowledged they lack clear visibility into the future skills and capabilities their organisations will require as AI reshapes jobs. Industry experts say this reflects a broader shift in boardroom priorities, where talent strategy is becoming as critical as technology investment.

“Boardrooms are realising that AI is not merely a technology project but a business transformation exercise,” said a senior executive at a global executive search firm. “The biggest competitive advantage will come from leaders who can anticipate skill gaps before they become business risks.”

Innovation is emerging as the primary benchmark for AI investments, with nearly nine out of ten executives saying they expect the technology to drive new products, customer experiences and business models rather than simply improve productivity.

The shift is also changing the capabilities expected of top executives. Four of the five fastest-growing skills among India’s C-suite are now AI-related, including AI agents, AI productivity, retrieval-augmented generation and AI strategy, underscoring how technology expertise is becoming a defining attribute of corporate leadership.