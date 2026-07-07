Microsoft has announced that it will lay off around 4,800 employees, which is about 2.1% of its global workforce. The company confirmed the move on Monday. Most of the job cuts will affect Microsoft’s sales division and its Xbox gaming business. Before these layoffs, Microsoft had more than 220,000 employees worldwide.

The company usually announces job cuts at the beginning of its financial year, which starts on July 1. Last year, Microsoft eliminated 6,000 jobs in May and another 9,000 positions, or around 4% of its workforce, in July.

Why is Microsoft slashing jobs?

Microsoft has been spending heavily on artificial intelligence infrastructure while trying to keep costs under control. At the same time, investors have raised concerns about how AI could reshape the software industry. Those worries weighed on Microsoft’s stock, which fell 19% in June, marking its biggest monthly decline since the dot-com era.

Earlier this year, Microsoft also introduced a voluntary retirement program for eligible US employees at level 67 and below who had a combined 70 or more years of service. According to Business Insider, about one-third of the nearly 9,000 employees who qualified accepted the buyout offer. The person said that it helped Microsoft reduce the percentage of layoffs compared with last year.

HR chief explains why the layoffs are happening

According to a memo seen by Business Insider, Microsoft’s Chief People Officer Amy Coleman said she wanted to be transparent with employees about the decision behind the layoffs. “When I stepped into this role, I promised to communicate more openly with you and share the ‘why’ behind our decisions,” she wrote.

She confirmed that around 4,800 roles would be eliminated. “Today we are eliminating around 4,800 roles, about 2.1% of our global workforce, as we focus our people, investments, and energy on the priorities that will keep Microsoft positioned to deliver for customers in a fast-changing industry.”

Coleman acknowledged the impact of the decision on employees. “The people whose jobs are impacted today are our colleagues and friends. They have made meaningful contributions to Microsoft, and we are deeply grateful for everything they have done.”

Company says layoffs are a last resort

Coleman said Microsoft first tries to move employees into new positions before cutting jobs. “Decisions like these are never easy, and you have my commitment that we are constantly looking for ways to reduce the need for job eliminations.” She said that over the past year, Microsoft had moved more than 4,000 employees into new roles, including another 500 this month.

Coleman also announced that four gaming studios would begin operating independently under new management. “We will also transition four of our gaming studios to operate independently under new management, with the goal of preserving both their intellectual property and ongoing projects.”

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She added that more than 30% of eligible employees had joined the company’s recent voluntary retirement program and said Microsoft would continue looking at similar options in the future.

‘The world around us is changing’

Explaining the reason behind the restructuring, Coleman said technology and customer needs are changing rapidly, forcing Microsoft to adapt. “The ‘why’ is this: our business is changing because the world around it is changing.”

She said the way technology is built, used and delivered is evolving faster than ever, and that Microsoft must change how it works to meet new customer demands. “Companies don’t get to choose whether their industry changes; they only get to choose whether they change with it.”

According to Coleman, that means adjusting resources, changing roles and reorganising teams so the company can better serve customers.

Microsoft says AI is not replacing these jobs

Coleman made it clear that the latest layoffs are not because AI is directly replacing employees. “I also want to be direct that the roles eliminated today are not being replaced by AI.”

However, she said AI is changing how work is done by automating some everyday tasks. “Some of the tasks we do every day can now be automated, and that means we all need to keep learning, keep building new skills, and keep adapting as the work evolves.”

Sales, Xbox and engineering teams affected

Coleman said the biggest impact would be on Microsoft’s Commercial Business and Xbox division. She explained that the Commercial Business is changing how it works by placing engineering experts closer to customers to help them speed up technology deployment.

The Xbox business is also being restructured with the aim of strengthening it over the long term. Coleman added that engineering teams across Microsoft would continue changing their structures and priorities to meet customer needs and drive future innovation.

Support for affected employees

Coleman said Microsoft would continue looking for ways to avoid layoffs wherever possible and would keep investing in employee training, including AI skills. “Second, we will do this thoughtfully. As mentioned above, we are working on alternative solutions to job eliminations and beyond this, we will continue to invest in equipping employees with new skills, including in AI.”

She also said employees losing their jobs would receive financial support and other resources to help them move forward.

Coleman also warned that the restructuring is not over. “We are still early on this journey, and there will be more changes ahead; other parts of our business will need to make similar changes.”

She ended her message by thanking employees and praising their ability to adapt.