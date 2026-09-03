India’s fast-growing micro-drama market is entering a new phase of monetisation, with advertising expected to emerge as a significant revenue stream alongside subscriptions and episodic payments, according to a report released on Thursday by Redseer Strategy Consultants.

The market could expand to Rs 23,500-25,500 crore by FY32 from about Rs 2,300 crore in FY26, representing more than a tenfold increase over six years, the consultancy said. Redseer expects the market to reach around Rs 4,600 crore in FY27.

AVOD Pivot

The biggest change, however, is likely to come from the business model. Subscriptions currently contribute about 99% of micro-drama revenue, but their share could decline to around 95% in FY27 as advertising gains traction. Advertising revenue is estimated to rise from just Rs 24 crore in FY26 to Rs 210 crore in FY27 and could reach Rs 5,000-5,500 crore by FY32.

The shift towards advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) could materially expand the category’s audience. Redseer estimates that AVOD daily active users could reach 140-150 million by FY32, nearly eight times the current base.

At present, the micro-drama audience is concentrated among paying users. Around 15-17 million consumers paid for micro-dramas monthly in FY26, while roughly 40 million paid at least once during the year. This compares with an estimated 250-280 million addressable users for paid digital content in India, highlighting the potential pool platforms can tap through free, ad-supported access.

Consumer willingness could further accelerate the transition. More than 65% of surveyed consumers said they were interested in an ad-supported micro-drama experience, according to Redseer.

“Micro-drama has already proven that consumers are willing to pay for the format. The bigger opportunity now is to monetise the much larger audience beyond the paid subscriber base,” said Mukesh Kumar, associate partner at Redseer Strategy Consultants.

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Format Advantages

Micro-dramas may be particularly suited to advertising because their consumption is typically short, frequent and often unplanned. Serialised storytelling and cliffhangers can also drive repeat visits, creating more opportunities for platforms to serve advertisements.

Platforms could experiment with rewarded ads, advertising-linked content unlocks and other formats while retaining ad-free subscriptions for users willing to pay for uninterrupted viewing.

For the model to scale, however, platforms will need deeper content libraries and faster release cycles. Micro-dramas’ short production formats and ability to scale across vernacular languages could help expand their reach beyond early adopters.

Generative artificial intelligence could also improve production economics by supporting scripting, localisation, post-production, recommendations and marketing. Lower production costs could allow platforms to increase content frequency and build the inventory required for an advertising-led business, Redseer said.

The transition will nevertheless require investment in advertising infrastructure, measurement and programmatic capabilities. Studios will also need to create content that works for both paying and ad-supported audiences, while advertisers will have to adapt creative formats to short, narrative-driven viewing, the consultancy said.