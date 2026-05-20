06:58 (IST) 20 May 2026

As reports of fresh layoffs at Meta spread online, discussions across employee forums quickly turned tense, with many workers openly expressing fear and uncertainty about the company’s future direction.

One employee appeared frustrated by the growing panic and wrote, “It’s only 10%, everyone needs to calm down,” adding that layoffs are common in the tech industry and should not come as a surprise to workers.

But several others strongly disagreed, saying employees had every reason to be worried as Meta continues restructuring around artificial intelligence.

“OP is just assuming they won’t be targeted. That’s why there is no empathy in the post,” one user replied, arguing that nobody can feel fully safe during company-wide cuts.

Another employee pointed to fears of additional layoffs beyond the current round, writing, “10% now, 6000 roles closed, and another round in August rumoured.”

Some workers also raised concerns over Meta’s increasing use of AI tools and automation. One employee claimed, “They’re using our computer usage data to train models to be even better at replacing humans. The writing is on the wall.”