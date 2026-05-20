Meta has started informing thousands of employees that they are losing their jobs as part of a major restructuring plan tied to the company’s growing focus on artificial intelligence.
According to internal memos, around 8,000 employees, nearly 10% of the workforce, are expected to be cut, while about 7,000 workers are being moved into new AI-focused roles at the same time. Meta’s HR chief Janelle Gale outlined what workers can expect when layoffs begin. The notifications will reportedly roll out in three waves at around 4 am local time across different regions.
Meta Layoffs latest developments – May 20th
- Meta is moving 7,000 employees into new AI-focused teams just before major layoffs.
- The restructuring is part of a bigger shift toward artificial intelligence across the company.
- Meta will lay off around 8,000 employees, about 10% of its workforce, this week.
- The company also plans to shut 6,000 open job roles.
- Employees in North America have been told to work from home on the rollout day as changes begin.
- Internal memo was shared by HR chief Janelle Gale explaining the changes.
- New teams will have fewer managers and focus on “AI native” design.
- Meta is investing heavily in AI infrastructure to compete with companies like Google and OpenAI.
- Employees in the US will get severance pay of 16 weeks plus extra based on tenure.
- Workers have raised concerns about privacy issues, including reported mouse-tracking tools used for AI training.
- Meta is simultaneously increasing AI spending, with planned capital expenditure of $125–145 billion in 2026.
- Leadership says AI development is making it difficult to define the company’s “ideal workforce size” going forward.
Susan Li says AI is boosting productivity
During Meta’s first-quarter 2026 earnings call last month, Chief Financial Officer Susan Li spoke about the company’s growing use of AI tools.
“We’re very focused on leveraging AI tools to substantially increase our productivity, and we’re seeing that reflected in the accelerating output from our engineers,” she said.
“So I think we will be continuously evaluating how we’re structured just to make sure we’re best set up to deliver against our priorities over the coming years,” Li added.
Employees react with anxiety as Meta layoffs trigger panic online
As reports of fresh layoffs at Meta spread online, discussions across employee forums quickly turned tense, with many workers openly expressing fear and uncertainty about the company’s future direction.
One employee appeared frustrated by the growing panic and wrote, “It’s only 10%, everyone needs to calm down,” adding that layoffs are common in the tech industry and should not come as a surprise to workers.
But several others strongly disagreed, saying employees had every reason to be worried as Meta continues restructuring around artificial intelligence.
“OP is just assuming they won’t be targeted. That’s why there is no empathy in the post,” one user replied, arguing that nobody can feel fully safe during company-wide cuts.
Another employee pointed to fears of additional layoffs beyond the current round, writing, “10% now, 6000 roles closed, and another round in August rumoured.”
Some workers also raised concerns over Meta’s increasing use of AI tools and automation. One employee claimed, “They’re using our computer usage data to train models to be even better at replacing humans. The writing is on the wall.”
Four new AI-focused organisations being created
As part of the overhaul, Meta is consolidating around 7,000 employees into four separate organizations focused entirely on artificial intelligence work, NBC reported.
While details about the four divisions have not yet been publicly shared, the move signals just how aggressively Meta is restructuring its workforce around AI development and infrastructure.
The reshuffle is expected to become one of the company’s biggest internal reorganizations in recent years.
Social media reacts to Meta’s AI shift
The reported memo sparked strong reactions online, with many users claiming tech employees are “training AI to replace themselves.” Others argued that companies across the industry are already using employee work data to improve artificial intelligence systems.
Engineering and product teams expected to be hit hardest
People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg Meta’s engineering and product divisions are expected to face the biggest impact in this latest round of job cuts. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the plans have not been publicly announced in full.
The same sources also said more layoffs could happen later in 2026 as the company continues reshaping its workforce around AI.
At the same time, Meta is also moving employees into new AI-focused teams. In a memo shared on May 18, the company said around 7,000 workers had been reassigned to newly created groups working on AI products and AI agents.
Meta had just under 80,000 employees at the end of March, before the reassignments and layoffs began.
Employees asked to work from home during layoffs
According to Gale’s memo, employees were told to work remotely on the day layoffs are announced. Workers affected by the cuts will receive emails starting at 4 am local time on Wednesday.
Meta employees in the United States who lose their jobs will receive 16 weeks of severance pay. They will also get two additional weeks of pay for every year they worked at the company.
“We know days like this are extremely hard, and we appreciate you showing up for each other,” Gale wrote.
The report was first published by The New York Times, with additional reporting from Reuters.
Singapore employees among first to receive 4 am layoff emails
Meta employees in Singapore were among the first to receive layoff notifications as the company began rolling out job cuts in phases across different regions. The emails reportedly started arriving at around 4 am local time, with more layoffs expected to follow in the US, Britain, and other offices.
Meta layoffs begin
Meta employees across multiple regions are bracing for layoffs as the tech giant prepares to cut around 10% of its workforce on Wednesday in one of the company’s biggest restructuring moves in recent years.
An internal memo shared by Meta HR chief Janelle Gale on Monday gave workers fresh details about what to expect as the company pushes deeper into artificial intelligence and reorganises teams around AI-focused work.
The layoffs are expected to impact nearly 8,000 roles globally.