Long-time Tata associate and former Tata Sons director Mehli Mistry has resigned from the board of RNT Associates, the late Ratan Tata’s private investment and advisory firm.

Mistry, who stepped down from the Tata Sons board in September last year, tendered his resignation through a letter dated June 30, with effect from July 1, 2026.

In the letter, reviewed by Financial Express, Mistry wrote: “Owing to my preoccupation with my other commitments, I hereby submit my resignation from the position of Director of RNT Associates Private Limited, effective July 1, 2026.”

He requested the board to take the necessary steps to record his resignation and complete the requisite filings with the Registrar of Companies.

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“I wish the Board of Directors and the Company all the best in carrying forward the objectives of the company for which the late Mr Ratan Naval Tata promoted the Company,” Mistry added.

Mistry joined the board of RNT Associates in 2023 after being chosen by Ratan Tata to help oversee the family office’s investments.

Strategic Exit Linked

A person familiar with the matter said Mistry’s decision reflected his preference to step away from positions where questions of governance or conflicts could arise. The person described the move as consistent with Mistry’s long-held emphasis on governance and transparency, but did not cite any specific reason for the resignation.

The resignation comes at a time when governance issues within the Tata Group remain under scrutiny. Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, and the Tata Sons board are reviewing the performance of the holding company and its leadership, while discussions over governance and board composition continue.

RNT Associates’

Founded in 2009, RNT Associates serves as Ratan Tata’s family office, managing investments and advisory activities from India and Singapore. Its portfolio includes investments in companies such as Snapdeal, Ola Cabs, Ola Electric, Paytm, CashKaro and Urban Ladder, among others. The portfolio is estimated to be valued at around ₹1,000 crore.

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The board of RNT Associates also includes Ratan Tata’s sisters, Deanna Jejeebhoy and Shireen Jejeebhoy, Tata Group executive Jamsheed Poncha and Tata Sons General Counsel Sidharth Sharma.

Mistry had also stepped down from the boards of various Tata Trusts in October last year after failing to secure unanimous support for the renewal of his term. Mistry did not respond to queries until press time.