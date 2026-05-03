When the Reserve Bank of India issued a public warning in the late 1990s, cautioning depositors against putting their money with Shriram companies. It was headline news across the country.

Most founders would have scrambled to contain the damage, but R. Thyagarajan was not one to be frazzled so easily. He ordered every branch to stay open and told his staff to let anyone who wanted their money back walk out with it.

To question and break convention was very typical of RT (as he is commonly known). Lending to truck owners with no credit history, running offices without air conditioners and uniforms, and giving branch managers the freedom to make decisions, RT knew what would work.

And it did.

Making of the Shriram Group – Scale of an empire, footprint of a commoner

The Shriram Group, which Thyagarajan founded in 1974, has grown into one of India’s largest retail-focused financial services conglomerates, with over 3,200 branches, more than 64,000 employees, and assets under management of over Rs 1.2 lakh crore, according to the company’s website. Its flagship entity, Shriram Finance, formed through the merger of Shriram Transport Finance Corporation, Shriram City Union Finance, and Shriram Capital, is among the largest non-banking financial companies in the country.

Thyagarajan, born on August 25, 1937, and now in his late eighties, holds no shares in the company he built. He has no formal management or board role. Furthermore, he moves around in a Maruti Swift.

How did he get here?

The boy who walked to college

Thyagarajan grew up in Tamil Nadu in a relatively well-off agricultural family. The experiences of his early years are widely believed to have shaped what would become a lifelong preoccupation with financial responsibility and access, who gets credit, and why.

He was a mathematically inclined student with a quiet aversion to privilege. He reportedly declined a private tutor as a young man because it would give him an unfair edge over classmates. He walked to college rather than take the family car, as per the company. These attributes seemed to come naturally to someone who was, by all accounts, simply uncomfortable with being seen as set apart.

He went on to complete a master’s degree in Mathematical Statistics from the Indian Statistical Institute in Calcutta and later became an associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute in London.

The Shriram Model: What insurance taught about trust

In 1961, Thyagarajan joined New India Assurance as a management trainee. His time there is said to be the most formative. The then-director, B.K. Shah ran a decentralised operation and emphasised empowering local talent, a model that Thyagarajan would later replicate, and arguably perfect, at Shriram.

He also worked at Vysya Bank and at reinsurance broker J.B. Boda & Co., accumulating an unusually broad view of how financial institutions worked, where they succeeded, and critically, where they failed the people they were supposed to serve.

RT soon realised that the informal sector, with small truck operators and owner-drivers with ageing vehicles, was the gap he would aspire to fill. Their assets were real, and their intent to repay was strong, but most banks would turn them away because their collateral did not fit the norms. Most of them would be met with the excuses of their vehicles being too old or that their paperwork was missing.

Even before he set up a formal business, Thyagarajan was lending from his own inheritance to such borrowers, as per the company. It was not a structured plan as much as a belief: they were creditworthy, but the system had chosen not to see it that way.

Lending from his own pocket

In 1974, Thyagarajan formally co-founded Shriram Chits with a group of friends and associates. The model used chit fund structures to channel credit to individuals without access to the banking system.

Source: Bloomberg

Five years later, in 1979, he established Shriram Transport Finance, focused squarely on financing used commercial vehicles, trucks that were ten to fifteen years old, the kind that established lenders wouldn’t touch.

Commercial vehicle buyers, he believed, deserved a fair chance to sustain themselves without being weighed down by steep interest rates. They had the ability to repay; it was a question of extending trust and letting it play out, as per the company’s website.

The group expanded over the following decades into credit, life insurance, general insurance, asset management, wealth management, and asset reconstruction.

No AC, no Uniforms, no promoters

What set the Shriram model apart was not just its choice of borrowers, but its method. The group did not depend on conventional credit scores or ratings. Instead, it leaned on customer references, local knowledge, and relationships built over time, as per the company. Branch employees were hired from the same communities they served, giving them an understanding of customers that a centralised credit committee could not replicate.

Offices were deliberately spartan with no air conditioning or uniforms. The frugality was not for show; it reflected a philosophy that kept employees close to the realities of their customers, while also keeping costs in check. Over time, Shriram Group companies have reported among the lowest cost-to-income ratios in their segments.

Source: Bloomberg

Branch managers were given real authority to make lending decisions, and with it, clear accountability. The structure fostered a culture of internal entrepreneurship; managers operated less like file-pushing officials and more like owners of small lending businesses, invested in outcomes.

Attrition has historically stayed below 10%, and most senior leaders, including chief executives, have risen through the ranks over decades, starting at the branch level.

The crisis that tested everything

The late 1990s tested the group’s credibility. After the collapse of the CRB Group in 1996 and tighter NBFC regulations, the RBI publicly cautioned depositors about Shriram, flagging concerns around its lack of formal ratings and its unconventional model, as per the company.

At the time, the group depended heavily on public deposits. Any panic-led withdrawals could have been damaging. Thyagarajan chose not to contain it. Branches stayed open, and depositors were free to withdraw their money; there were no attempts to hold them back.

Thyagarajan in his Chennai office. Source: Bloomberg

The gamble worked. Few depositors withdrew. The group survived intact while a number of other NBFCs collapsed during the same period.

That trust, which was tested and proven now, became the foundation for a decision Thyagarajan would make nearly a decade later.

The day Thyagarajan gave away $750 million

In 2006, Thyagarajan did something that remains unusual in Indian corporate history to warrant its own chapter in how people discuss him. He transferred his entire 33% ownership stake in the Shriram Group, not to his family, nor to a personal foundation, but to the Shriram Ownership Trust. As per media reports, his stake was worth over $750 million. Financialexpress.com has not independently verified the value of the stake. The same has been taken as was reported by various media.

As a result, the group has no traditional promoter today. It is neither family-owned nor promoter-led, but effectively owned by its employees, an idea Thyagarajan had long believed in and chose to formalise in a single move.

His reasoning was straightforward: the value created by an organisation should belong to those who build it. The wealth Shriram generated, in his view, was not his to retain or pass on, but the organisation’s to share, as per the company’s website.

Five rules that held Shriram Group together

As per the company’s website, there are five principles that the Shriram Group consistently describes as the architecture of how it operates, all of them traceable to Thyagarajan.

The first is serving the underserved: every business the group enters must meet a genuine need of a segment that formal systems have left behind. As Thyagarajan once said: “Unless we have a useful role for the community and customer, we will not enter the business.”

The second is people first, a commitment, institutionalised in practice, that produced the group’s unusually low attrition and its pipeline of homegrown leadership, as per the company’s website.

The third is empowerment: the autonomy given to branch managers, the freedom extended to entrepreneurs within the group, the trust in people to rise to responsibility.

The fourth is a focus on relationships over transactions. The group partnered with Sanlam, the 90-year-old South African insurance major, for both its life and general insurance ventures, and both businesses turned profitable when much of the broader insurance sector was still loss-making. The group has also attracted more than 20 private equity investors across its various companies, the website noted.

The fifth is frugal management, Thyagarajan’s personal lifestyle translated into institutional behaviour. No extravagant offices, no inflated salaries, a disciplined focus on cost. The principle, as the group describes it, is that freedom and empowerment, not pay, are what retain good people.

The principle, as the group describes it, is that freedom and empowerment, not pay, are what retain good people. By 2013, Thyagarajan had built one of India’s largest financial institutions on these ideas. The government noticed, even if he preferred they hadn’t.

Recognition and what it meant

In 2013, the Government of India awarded Thyagarajan the Padma Bhushan, the country’s third-highest civilian honour, for his contributions to trade and industry. Those who know him describe the considerable persuasion it took to get him to accept.

His life, as documented in a book titled I Am Not an Entrepreneur, reflects someone who built a significant institution while remaining genuinely indifferent to what institutions typically produce: wealth, status, and visibility.

He reads The Economist, has a deep interest in classical music and has a Maruti Swift, as per the company. He no longer holds a formal position in the company he founded. He shares his views with senior management periodically, and they listen carefully. But the organisation runs without him now, which is, by most accounts, exactly what he intended.

Editorial Note: This profile is based on original reporting, including direct communication with R Thyagarajan and Shriram Group. To ensure a comprehensive perspective, FinancialExpress.com corroborated this information with public records and third-party sources. This content is not sponsored, and FinancialExpress.com retains full editorial independence and final authority over all editorial decisions.