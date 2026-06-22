Pune-based media technology company Cameo Media Labs has restored the audio of six classic films by legendary filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak. The films will be showcased at Italy’s Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna, one of the world’s most important platforms for restored and archival cinema.

The six films form part of the birth centenary celebrations of Ritwik Ghatak. His masterpieces include Meghe Dhaka Tara, Subarnarekha, Ajantrik, and Jukti Takko Aar Gappo.

Cameo Media is a digital film restoration company. It serves clients from Bollywood and Hollywood. Cameo Restoration Studio provides digital film restoration – both picture and audio- and digital archiving services for media houses, broadcasters, film owners, home video companies and archives.

Cameo Media Labs has played a significant role in restoring films by some of India’s greatest cinematic masters. Cameo restored films of Satyajit Ray in 2022, Devanand in 2023, Raj Kapoor in 2024, Guru Dutt in 2025 and now Ritwik Ghatak in 2026.

Purab Gujar, co-founder of Cameo Media Labs, said, “For everyone working in film preservation, seeing these restored classics reach prestigious international platforms is immensely gratifying. Audio restoration is often an invisible craft, but it plays a vital role in preserving the artistic integrity of the film and original intent of a filmmaker”.