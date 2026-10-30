The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) on Friday said that it has no role in appointing or managing officers and staff of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The statement comes a day after the Supreme Court questioned the ministry’s control over the tribunal’s functioning.

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The ministry said it performs only an “administrative role” in the appointment process of the NCLT’s 63 judicial and technical members. “The tribunal independently handles the appointment and management of its own officers and staff, including deputy registrars, court officers, stenographers, office assistants and other support staff,” it said.

The ministry also pointed out that the government had delegated the responsibility to the NCLT through a notification in October 2019 to ensure its effective and independent functioning.

On Thursday, the apex court had said the MCA had “completely hijacked” the NCLT’s administration, while also calling for complete autonomy for the tribunal president in running the institution.

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The court had sought a response from the government and asked the presidents of the NCLT and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to submit details of their staffing and infra needs within four weeks.