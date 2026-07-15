Student and alumni-led startups from Gurugram-based business school Masters’ Union have raised more than Rs 100 crore in institutional venture capital over the past five years, while reporting a combined annual recurring revenue (ARR) of over Rs 70 crore, according to the institution’s entrepreneurship report and internal records.

Masters’ Union, which started its first cohort in 2020, said more than 50 ventures across six cohorts have raised institutional capital. Two startups from its portfolio have also recorded exits, while five student-led ventures have appeared on Shark Tank India.

According to Inc42’s Indian Tech Startup Funding Report for H1 2026, startups in India raised $5.2 billion across 501 deals in the first half of the year. While funding value declined 9% year-on-year, deal volumes increased 7%, suggesting that investors continued to deploy capital but with greater focus on individual businesses and smaller cheques.

Masters’ Union said 22% of its 2026 cohort chose entrepreneurship instead of taking up placements, compared with 7% in 2021.

Among the ventures is Eight Network, founded by first-cohort student Yugal Tamang. The audio-focused company has raised Rs 27 crore and, according to the institution, has recorded 5 million downloads, 50 lakh users, 80,000 paying subscribers and Rs 13 crore in ARR. Tamang exited the company this year.

SeedAI, an enterprise AI platform founded by Cohort 4 students Vansh Miglani and Shubham Khatri, was acquired by Girnar Finserv in November 2025. The company had previously raised Rs 1.7 crore.

The institution said five ventures – Project Clay, Hive School, Bullspree, Meta Fashion and Hookd – have appeared on Shark Tank India. Hookd secured Rs 50 lakh for 20% equity from Varun Alagh, while Project Clay secured Rs 15 lakh for 10% equity from Namita Thapar.