Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors strengthened their positions in the passenger vehicle market in the first half of FY27, outpacing industry growth as intensifying competition and expanding SUV portfolios reshaped market shares. Hyundai Motor India and Mahindra & Mahindra also recorded higher sales, but grew slower than the industry, reflecting the challenge of keeping pace in an increasingly competitive market.

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Passenger vehicle wholesales rose 28.3% year-on-year to 2.64 million units in April-September FY27, from 2.06 million a year earlier, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam). Maruti Suzuki’s sales grew 35.8% to 1.08 million units, lifting its market share to 41% from 38.7%. Tata Motors recorded 42.8% growth to 390,718 units, raising its share to 14.8% from 13.3% and moving ahead of Mahindra. Hyundai’s sales increased 12.3% to 305,146 units, while Mahindra’s rose 20.4% to 358,142 units. Their market shares fell to 11.6% from 13.2% and 13.6% from 14.5%, respectively.

The changing pecking order reflects the growing importance of SUVs, where manufacturers are expanding their offerings across price points and competing on features, design and value. Maruti Suzuki has strengthened its mid-size SUV portfolio with the Victoris, complementing the Grand Vitara, while Tata Motors has expanded its presence with the Curvv and the new Sierra. The broader choice available to buyers is intensifying competition for established models and increasing the pressure on manufacturers to refresh their portfolios.

For Hyundai, the performance of the Creta, one of its key models, remains an important factor. Siam model-wise data show Creta sales fell 9.7% to 89,727 units in the first half of FY27. Alcazar sales declined 36.3% to 4,428 units, while Verna volumes fell 17.8% to 4,170. Ioniq 5 sales dropped 22.6% to 65 units, and the company recorded no Tucson sales during the period. However, Venue sales rose 37.7% to 68,836 units and Exter volumes increased 40% to 46,156, providing some support. Hyundai has introduced several product interventions since January 2025, including the Creta Electric, the new-generation Venue, a facelifted Verna and updates to the Creta and Alcazar.

Gaurav Vangaal, associate director, light vehicle production forecasting at Mobility Global, said competition was intensifying as rivals introduced newer products with stronger feature packages and competitive pricing. He said Hyundai would need to expand its range of new nameplates rather than rely predominantly on established models and facelifts. The performance of electric vehicles also remains an area to watch, he added.

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Mahindra, meanwhile, continues to benefit from its strong presence in the SUV market, although its growth has also lagged the industry. Sales of the Thar Roxx and electric SUV BE fell 10% to 43,497 units, adding to the pressure from slower overall growth.