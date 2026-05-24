Maruti Suzuki and VinFast have rapidly expanded their presence in the domestic electric passenger vehicle market, with their combined market share rising to 10.5% in the past four months from 3.1% in January this year, according to industry sales data.

The gains have come despite both automakers entering the market later than rivals. Japanese auto giant Suzuki officially entered the segment in February with the e Vitara, while Vietnamese EV maker VinFast made its India debut in September 2025 with the VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs.

Maruti Suzuki recorded one of the sharpest increases in market share during the period. The company sold 224 electric vehicles in January, accounting for nearly 1% of the market. Its sales have since risen to 1,321 units, taking its market share to 5.3%, driven largely by demand for the e Vitara. VinFast, meanwhile, increased its sales from 447 units and around 2% market share in January to 1,278 units with a 5.2% share.

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Leveraging Infrastructure

Industry executives said Maruti Suzuki’s gains are being supported by its strong brand recall, wide dealership network and aggressive push to build charging infrastructure alongside vehicle sales. The company has announced plans to establish 100,000 public and private EV charging points across the country by 2030 as part of its broader electric mobility strategy.

Analysts said the company’s entry has helped attract a section of conventional car buyers who were waiting for a trusted mass-market brand before shifting to electric vehicles. Maruti Suzuki’s extensive service network and competitive pricing strategy are also seen as key factors behind the rapid adoption of the e Vitara.

“Apart from brand strength, the company’s network reach and expanding charging infrastructure are the key reasons for customers to opt for e-Vitara. Otherwise Maruti’s current traction does reflect underlying consumer demand for EVs,” said Puneet Gupta, director at S&P Global Mobility. “However, whether the company would like to scale its EV market share closer to its ICE – Hybrid business levels and sustain that momentum over the long term remains to be seen,” Gupta added.

Premium Counter-Play

VinFast, on the other hand, has positioned itself in the premium mid-market electric SUV segment. The VF6 and VF7 are being marketed as feature-rich global products aimed at buyers seeking a premium experience at prices below the luxury EV segment. Industry executives said the Vietnamese automaker is benefiting from growing consumer interest in new international EV brands and differentiated product offerings.

The company’s strategy of offering high-end features as standard equipment has also helped it attract first-time EV buyers as well as customers upgrading from conventional internal combustion engine vehicles.

“VinFast is able to attract buyers who aspire to own premium global products but are unwilling or unable to move into the higher price brackets of German luxury brands. Also, being a pure-play EV company gives VinFast a distinct positioning and instills greater confidence among customers who remain hesitant about buying electric vehicles from conventional domestic automakers because of their poor customer reviews,” an executive at an OEM said.

VinFast’s current India line-up has an ex-showroom price that starts around ₹17.50 Lakh for the compact VF 6 and goes up to around ₹27 Lakh for the top-tier, all-wheel-drive VF 7.

According to Gupta, the attractive pricing, charging-related incentives and assured buyback programmes brings in trust and is this supporting demand for the Vinfast. “In addition, the company’s EV taxi business, Limo Green, is contributing to volumes, with the entire fleet in the new mobility vertical sourced from VinFast,” Gupta said.