Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it plans to expand its NEXA Studio network to 600–700 outlets by 2030-31, focusing on untapped potential in non-urban markets. The company expects these compact premium retail formats to contribute 25–30% of total NEXA channel sales by the end of the decade, up from the current 8–10%.

Targeting Untapped Potential

NEXA Studio is a smaller retail format under the company’s premium NEXA channel, designed for markets where a full-scale showroom may not be commercially viable. Each outlet typically features a single-car display area and one service bay, enabling both sales and basic aftersales support within a limited footprint. With lower investment requirements for dealer partners, the format allows the company to penetrate emerging demand centres more efficiently.

The automaker recently inaugurated its 200th NEXA Studio in Kharkhoda, Haryana, near its upcoming manufacturing facility. Overall, the NEXA sales network comprises around 740 outlets across more than 530 cities. A Studio averages about 1,200 square feet, compared with roughly 4,000 square feet for a standard NEXA showroom.

In FY 2024-25, with sales of over 5.4 lakh vehicles, NEXA accounts for almost 30% of Maruti Suzuki’s domestic sales.

Balancing e-Vitara

As the company rolls out its first premium electric SUV, the e Vitara, it also expects the share of NEXA sales to rise in the coming years. However, production constraints will limit immediate impact. Output of the e-Vitara for the domestic market is expected to remain below 2,000 units per month until July.

“We have a production line with a capacity of 100,000 in Gujarat. We are producing the Fronx on the same line. We have got some allocations for our export partners. After GST 2.0, the response to Fronx has been tremendous. We are not able to cater to demand,” Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki said.

The e-Vitara is being manufactured at the company’s Hansalpur plant in Gujarat.

“Every month, we are recalibrating the production numbers to keep waiting periods of all models at the same level. Till July, we do not expect to have production of more than 2,000 vehicles per month,” Banerjee said.

The company said all NEXA showrooms are equipped with EV chargers, with most offering both DC fast and AC charging options.

Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki announced the battery-as-a-service pricing for the e-Vitara at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), excluding the battery. The battery rental has been priced at Rs 3.99 per kilometre. The model will be offered with two battery pack options: a 49 kWh unit for the base variant and a 61 kWh pack for the top trim.