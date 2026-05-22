Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Thursday announced a price hike of up to ₹30,000 across its model range from June 2026, citing sustained inflationary pressures and a challenging cost environment.

The move comes more than a year after the country’s largest passenger vehicle maker last revised prices and follows a series of hikes announced by rival automakers in recent months.

Ending the Pricing Freeze

Tata Motors Motors passenger vehicle business and Mahindra & Mahindra had announced price hikes of up to 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively, in April 2026, while Hyundai Motor India announced an increase of up to 1%in May. Premium carmaker BMW India has already undertaken its third price hike this year, ranging between 6-8%, amid forex pressures and disruptions linked to West Asia.

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Maruti Suzuki had not announced any revision during this period. The company had last increased vehicle prices in April 2025, with hikes of up to ₹62,000 across models.

The automaker said it had been making continuous efforts to offset rising input costs through internal cost reduction initiatives.

However, with inflationary pressures continuing to remain elevated, the company said it would now pass on part of the increased burden to customers while attempting to minimise the impact.

“In view of the sustained increase in input costs, the Company has decided to increase the prices of its models across its portfolio by up to ₹30,000 with effect from June 2026,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

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Variant Volatility

The proposed increase will vary across models and variants. Maruti Suzuki currently sells vehicles ranging from the entry-level S-Presso to the premium Invicto MPV, priced between ₹3.49 lakh and ₹28.7 lakh (ex-showroom).

The announcement comes months after the company had reduced prices of several entry-level models following the implementation of GST 2.0 in September last year. The reductions included cuts of up to ₹1.29 lakh on the S-Presso, ₹1.07 lakh on the Alto K10 and ₹79,600 on the WagonR.