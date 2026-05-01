Maruti Suzuki India Ltd reported its highest-ever monthly SUV sales of 55,000 units in April 2026 with SUVs now contributing about 30% to total sales. Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer (marketing and sales) said demand remains robust. “SUV demand is strong and should improve further as capacity ramps up,” he said.

Newly launched models continue to drive growth. The recently launched Victoris clocked about 13,000 units in April and has crossed 50,000 units in record time since launch, making it one of the fastest-growing models in the market. Established models such as the Fronx, Brezza and Grand Vitara also contributed to the strong performance.

To meet rising demand, the company is stepping up production and working to reduce waiting periods for high-demand models such as the Fronx and Ertiga. Capacity expansion is being rolled out in phases and is expected to ease supply constraints gradually.

Portfolio Expansion

Banerjee said the company is addressing demand gaps like the one seen in the premium SUV segment above the Grand Vitara, through its existing portfolio while preparing for future launches. “We are leveraging our 17-model portfolio and focusing on reducing pending bookings,” he said, adding that Maruti currently has around 1.65 lakh orders in the pipeline. “We will have a play across segments, but are not in a hurry,” he added. Maruti will continue to refresh its portfolio in line with changing customer preferences. The Ignis, which has been discontinued, will return in a new avatar. “We keep revisiting our portfolio based on customer needs,” Banerjee said.

He also pointed to favourable demand drivers. India’s car penetration remains low at around 34 vehicles per 1,000 people which means there is more room to grow for the brand, while rural demand is strengthening, with Maruti’s rural share rising to 52.3%, up 2.3 percentage points year-on-year.

EV Momentum

Electric vehicle volumes are gaining momentum as well for Maruti Suzuki. eVitara electric SUV sales crossed 2,000 units in April, with the 61 kWh variant accounting for 85% of demand. The company exported 4,900 units to 44 countries during the month, taking cumulative volumes to around 49,000 units.

Rahul Bharti, senior executive director, corporate affairs, said exports remain critical amid global uncertainties. “Exports to nearly 100 countries help de-risk regional disruptions,” he said. Maruti’s exports have grown 4.4 times over the past five years, and the company aims to at least maintain last year’s volumes in FY27.