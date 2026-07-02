Maruti Suzuki India is rerouting its export shipments through longer sea routes confirming that exports to the Middle Eastern regions have not been disrupted, although vessels are now taking the longer route via the Cape of Good Hope before entering the Mediterranean and the Red Sea, replacing the traditional passage through the region affected by conflict.

“The Middle East continues to be an export destination. It’s not that our exports have become zero in the Middle East. We continue to export, although via a longer route, through the Cape of Good Hope and into the Mediterranean and the Red Sea,” Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer (Corporate Affairs), said during the company’s June sales briefing. The revised route has raised freight costs, but Bharti said the impact remains manageable because exports to the Middle East account for only a small share of Maruti Suzuki’s overall overseas business.

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Higher Freight Costs

“There is certainly a cost increase because of logistics, because you take a much longer route. But that’s a very small portfolio of our total sales. The advantage of being diversified across 100 countries is that whatever increase in cost comes, you can dilute it over a much larger portfolio,” he said.

On when shipping could return to shorter routes, Bharti said the timeline depends entirely on geopolitical developments.

“The question of shorter routes will come back when the war gets over. If you can give me an answer to that, we can give you an answer on the timing of the shorter routes,” he said.

Q1 Export Growth

The logistical challenges have not slowed the company’s export momentum. Maruti Suzuki shipped 42,768 vehicles in June, a 13% increase over the same month last year. Exports during the April-June quarter rose 28.6% year-on-year to 124,736 units.

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Bharti said the first quarter marked Maruti Suzuki’s highest-ever export performance for the April-June period and the second-highest quarterly export volume in the company’s history, underscoring the resilience of its global export network despite elevated freight costs and continuing disruptions to international shipping routes.