Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday virtually inaugurated Maruti Suzuki India’s fourth manufacturing facility at Kharkhoda in Haryana, a Rs 35,000-crore project that will eventually become one of the world’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturing plants and strengthen the carmaker’s push to raise its annual production capacity to 4 million units over the next few years.

Spread across 800 acres with an integrated supplier park, the Kharkhoda facility has an initial annual production capacity of 500,000 vehicles, which will be doubled to 1 million units in phases. The project is expected to create over 21,000 jobs. Once fully operational, the facility will play a key role in meeting rising domestic demand while supporting Maruti Suzuki’s export ambitions, as the company continues to expand manufacturing capacity.

Addressing the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum, Suzuki Motor Corporation Representative Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki described Kharkhoda as the company’s most advanced manufacturing facility. “From the current capacity of half a million units, the plant will be further scaled to one million units, making it one of the largest car plants in the world,” he said, adding that the project reflects the strength of the India-Japan partnership and the government’s Make in India initiative. He also said Suzuki would continue to accelerate investments, employment, exports and technology development in India.

Highlighting India’s growing importance within the Suzuki Group’s global operations, Toshihiro Suzuki said the company’s first battery electric vehicle, the e Vitara, is being manufactured exclusively at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant for exports to nearly 100 countries. He added that exports of India-made vehicles have also made Suzuki the largest automobile importer into Japan, underscoring India’s emergence as a key global manufacturing and export hub for the Japanese automaker.